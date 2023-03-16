Why are Vanderpump Rules fans slamming Lala Kent for criticizing Raquel Leviss’ drunk behavior in episode 6?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 6 aired on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and featured a heated argument between Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss.

Viewers saw Raquel getting drunk and k**sing Oliver Saunders (RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son) in the previous episode. Lala looked annoyed at Raquel’s behavior because she was initially flirting with Oliver.

In the latest episode, Lala, Katie Maloney, and Kristina Kelly were seen criticizing Raquel’s drunk behavior. Lala later discussed the same with Raquel, which led to a heated argument.

Fans were not impressed with Lala’s actions where she bashed her co-star for being drunk.

Roly (Roll-E) @RolyInCA Lala is the WORST. Im with Raquel on this. Lala is the biggest hypocrite. Go get those scary eyebrows fixed girl BYE #PumpRules Lala is the WORST. Im with Raquel on this. Lala is the biggest hypocrite. Go get those scary eyebrows fixed girl BYE #PumpRules

They said that Lala herself has taken the wrong steps after being drunk multiple times. One such instance was when she slept with Raquel’s ex-fiance James Kennedy.

Fans called out Lala Kent for being a “hypocrite”

Raquel Leviss has been receiving backlash from fans due to her affair with Tom Sandoval. However, after watching the latest episode, fans sided with her and slammed Lala Kent for criticizing the former's drunk behavior when she made out with Oliver.

Fans were also impressed with Raquel as she shut down Lala when the latter commented that she would not trust her man around Raquel.

Lala said:

“I will say — you drinking, I would never trust you around my man. Never.”

A drunk Raquel replied:

“I mean, like thank God you don’t have a man to like f**ing have around.”

Needless to say, Vanderpump Rules fans weren't impressed with Lala Kent and called her a hypocrite.

Drakaina @TruBeautySpeaks

#SorryNotSorry After tonight's episode of #PumpRules , I fully endorse Raquel's shenanigans. Lala giving hypocritical lectures. Katie is misery incarnate. I need Raquel to get all her licks back. IDC IDC After tonight's episode of #PumpRules, I fully endorse Raquel's shenanigans. Lala giving hypocritical lectures. Katie is misery incarnate. I need Raquel to get all her licks back. IDC IDC#SorryNotSorry https://t.co/iGbJwluwN2

Marissa @AAAyyeeeBitches Lala talking about Raquel being drunk just ain’t sitting right with me. #Pumprules Lala talking about Raquel being drunk just ain’t sitting right with me. #Pumprules

Anna-Kaye Simpson🪶 @KingstonsAnna #VanderpumpRules Once again, I’m not defending Raquel, but she HAS to defend herself against Lala here… the pot literally calling the kettle black. #PumpRules Once again, I’m not defending Raquel, but she HAS to defend herself against Lala here… the pot literally calling the kettle black. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules

shu shu @ClantonShavonn let’s be clear I don’t agree with what Raquel did but @lala_kent how the hell are you gonna be such a hypocrite it don’t matter if it was six days or six years you slept with James while he was with Raquel and kept it quiet all this time drunk or sober you can’t talk #PumpRules let’s be clear I don’t agree with what Raquel did but @lala_kent how the hell are you gonna be such a hypocrite it don’t matter if it was six days or six years you slept with James while he was with Raquel and kept it quiet all this time drunk or sober you can’t talk #PumpRules

| overlapping chatter | @TiWatchesTV

#pumprules God I hate that Lala is such a hypocrite because it’s making me want to defend Raquel 🤯 God I hate that Lala is such a hypocrite because it’s making me want to defend Raquel 🤯#pumprules

Dr. Nicole’s tiny violin @bravoHWfaves Sick of Lala being a warrior for commitment, relationships as women when she knows what she did. Such a hypocrite trying to redeem herself on the back of Raquel #PumpRules Sick of Lala being a warrior for commitment, relationships as women when she knows what she did. Such a hypocrite trying to redeem herself on the back of Raquel #PumpRules

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 Lala, you are the biggest and worst type of hypocrite #pumprules Lala, you are the biggest and worst type of hypocrite #pumprules

💎 @HerInTxLand Raquel pulled out that Uno Reverse card on Lala. I’m here for it. #PumpRules Raquel pulled out that Uno Reverse card on Lala. I’m here for it. #PumpRules https://t.co/X45bOpVPWH

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR Lala, just because you slept with James 6 years ago doesn't make the comparison less valid. Face it, you're a hypocrite #PumpRules Lala, just because you slept with James 6 years ago doesn't make the comparison less valid. Face it, you're a hypocrite #PumpRules

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 6 drama explored

Earlier, Bravo host Andy Cohen mentioned on WWHL to look out for Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 6. He wanted viewers to notice the conversation between Lala, Katie, and Kristina.

In episode 8 of Vanderpump Rules, they badmouthed Raquel for being drunk and having fun. The trio joked about keeping their boyfriends and husbands safe from Raquel.

In a confession, Lala said:

“The sloppiness of Raquel tonight made me go, 'I don't know if I would trust you after one too many drinks.' I feel nervous at this point in my life with anyone who's gonna be a liability and is gonna be unpredictable.”

Katie called Raquel “Mrs. 'I'm Gonna Make Out with Your Man,’" behind her back. She later said in a confessional:

“I'm starting to see a pattern in Raquel. It seems that she's only interested in men that her friends are either married to or interested in, and that is a big red flag for me.”

As the three ladies were talking about Raquel’s behavior, the latter heard their conversation and was seen crying in her room. The next day, she told Lala that she was sorry and that she didn’t remember the conversations.

In response, Lala said:

“I think anybody who is a woman would take offense to what you said. Do you feel that way? Like if someone said, I don’t know that I’d feel comfortable if you had one too many drinks around my dude,’ do you really feel like, ‘well if you can’t keep him, then here I am!’ Do you feel that way?”

Although Raquel denied the allegations, Lala kept on talking about it. The latter even mentioned her one-night stand with Raquel's then-fiancé James Kennedy.

After hearing Lala defending the infidelity, Raquel said in a confessional:

“It's a little weird that Lala, of all people, is schooling me about respecting relationships when she was the one that slept with my boyfriend. This is textbook definition of a hypocrite.”

The conversation between the ladies in Vanderpump Rules 2023 episode 8 happened days before Raquel and Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

For those unaware, Tom’s 10-year relationship with girlfriend Ariana Madix ended after she found out that he was cheating on her with Raquel. The storyline is set to feature in Vanderpump Rules in upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to Bravo every Wednesday to watch a new episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes