Raquel Leviss debunks viral theories that claimed her interest in Tom Schwartz on Vanderpump Rules was a "cover up"

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has finally broken her silence in person and opened up about a number of issues related to her affair with fellow co-star Tom Sandoval.

News of the affair became public on Friday, March 3, 2023, when Sandoval's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, broke her 9-year-long relationship with him after finding out that he had cheated on her with Raquel. Since then, both Sandoval and Raquel have posted social media apologies.

While sitting outside the Blush Nail Bar in Valley Village, California, Raquel spoke about the affair, the upcoming reunion, and her apology to Ariana. She also confirmed that her connection with "the other Tom (Schwartz)" was genuine. The two were seen making out at Schena and Brock's wedding in Mexico, which led to major issues between her and Schwatz's ex Katie Maloney.

Raquel said:

"I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz and there’s a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn’t a cover up.”

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel breaks her silence on the affair

Since news of Raquel and Tom Sandoval's affair broke, fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members as well as loyal fans of the franchise have rallied around Ariana and expressed their support. They also took to social media to express their anger and frustration over the same.

Bravo also confirmed that it was going to resume filming and document the fallout between Ariana and Sandoval and other issues surrounding the news.

While talking to the videographer, Raquel spoke about how her relationship with Tom Sandoval began. She said:

“It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more. But I’m sure we’ll go into detail about all of that at the reunion."

The Vanderpump Rules star also clarified that Sandoval's best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz had no knowledge of their romance. She also opened up about the future of her relationship with Sandoval and explained that they were going to hear all of them out.

"I don’t know where our relationship is going to be. We’re just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out...I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes... We’re not putting a label on anything."

The former SUR hostess also revealed that she had spoken to fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix after the news of the affair, albeit not in person yet.

“We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn’t receive it very well. I know I have to take accountability for my actions, and I’m completely prepared to do that.”

The former pageant queen also dished on her alleged altercation with castmate Scheana Shay. The duo had attended Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live earlier in the month, and after Scheana found out about the affair, she reportedly punched Raquel and bruised her left eye.

While Scheana's lawyer denied the same and called it a "fabrication," Raquel obtained an order of protection that required her co-star to be at least a 100 yards away from her at all times. Speaking to the videographer, Raquel said:

“Scheana knows what happened that night. I’m not going to go into it too much, but I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow."

The Vanderpump Rules star noted that she was completely off social media and that she wasn't "thinking things through too much," but realized there were serious complications to her actions.

Raquel Leviss confirms attending the Vanderpump Rules reunion

After all that transpired this month following the affair being made public, Raquel will be seen at the Vanderpump Rules reunion in person. A source told Entertainment Tonight:

“Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person.”

The source added that the logistics with Scheana over the order of protection rule will have to be thought about. However, they might be filmed while maintaining the 100 yards distance.

Raquel Leviss confirms attending the Vanderpump Rules reunion (Image via raquelleviss/Instagram)

Raquel, for her part, also confirmed the same through her Instagram story. She said:

"Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person."

Fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent reposted Raquel's story and said:

"We can't wait to see you @raquelleviss"

Bravo recently released the Vanderpump Rules mid-season 10 trailer and it is as dramatic as it can be. It teases snippets of the fallout between Ariana and Sandoval and also has fellow cast members reacting to the drama.

Viewers will have to stay tuned on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch all of it pan out on TV.

