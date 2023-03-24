Vanderpump Rules fans trolled Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ matching black outfits as they were spotted together at reunion taping

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were spotted together at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion taping on Thursday, March 23. 2023. They were seen smoking, talking, and then sitting on the pavement in the Los Angeles studio parking lot. This was the pair’s first appearance together post the news of their affair broke, leading to a big drama.

Fans trolled Sandoval and Raquel’s video where they were spotted smoking while wearing matching black outfits.

According to reports, Tom Sandoval and ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix arrived separately for the reunion taping. In addition to the three cast members, other Vanderpump Rules stars who arrived for the taping included Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, and Lisa Vanderpump.

Fans were not happy seeing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss together

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were spotted together in the Los Angeles studio parking lot on Thursday. Apparently, they were on a break from the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping.

The two donned black outfits and were seen smoking. At one point, Sandoval was seen annoyed and frustrated while talking to Raquel. His body language seemed agitated as he was speaking to a camera person in the video.

Seeing them together in the clip, fans were not happy. They threw shade at the pair and called them out for matching their outfits.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Lovemyaussie2019🇨🇦 @Lovemyaussie201 @queensofbravo Looks like he’s pretty heated. Either they walked out, or he didn’t want the cameras out there. @queensofbravo Looks like he’s pretty heated. Either they walked out, or he didn’t want the cameras out there.

Jersey Girl @JakkiMac21 @queensofbravo Weird thought. These are not their outfits for the reunion. They probably took a break and put on “comfortable “ clothes but of course, had to match. They know what they are doing with tmz there. @queensofbravo Weird thought. These are not their outfits for the reunion. They probably took a break and put on “comfortable “ clothes but of course, had to match. They know what they are doing with tmz there.

Reality TV Junkie @Mz_Poke @queensofbravo Since when does she smoke? & Why are they matching like twins? This is so weird to me... I never saw her & James matching 🤣 @queensofbravo Since when does she smoke? & Why are they matching like twins? This is so weird to me... I never saw her & James matching 🤣

Diana VM @diiana_vm @queensofbravo Wearing all black bc they known its their funeral @queensofbravo Wearing all black bc they known its their funeral

🦩Unstable Flamingo🦩 @LilLyssaLynn @queensofbravo I mean, that’s what she wore to the reunion?!?! This mourning pr stunt can just stop 🛑 @queensofbravo I mean, that’s what she wore to the reunion?!?! This mourning pr stunt can just stop 🛑

#PumpRules Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss spotted smoking during a break from #VanderpumpRules reunion. This video was provided by, Backgrid, which is a dial-a-pap. They want us to know they’re together. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss spotted smoking during a break from #VanderpumpRules reunion. This video was provided by, Backgrid, which is a dial-a-pap. They want us to know they’re together. #PumpRules https://t.co/YSXLZvGXpo

Raquel has been silent since the drama unfolded off-camera between her, Sandoval, and Ariana. However, just a day before the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping, the model gave an interview to TMZ.

Speaking about her and Sandoval’s current relationship status, Raquel said:

“I don't know where the relationship is going to be. We’re just kinda trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out.”

She added:

“I know a lot of people are angry. So, I think just getting through these next few steps and seeing where it goes. We're not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Raquel also mentioned that she had a conversation with Ariana on the call which didn’t go well. Sandoval, on the other hand, still visits his and Ariana’s house frequently to collect his things. None of the homeowners are yet ready to let go of the property for the other.

Latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 saw Ariana taking Raquel’s side

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 7 aired this week, where Ariana defended Raquel against Lala Kent and Katie Maloney.

Lala and Katie had a huge fight with Raquel when the latter shut down the two and called Lala a “mistress.” Ariana came to Raquel’s defense and called out Lala and Katie’s “mean girl treatment.” The episode showed Sandoval defending Raquel as well.

Episode 7 was filmed days before Ariana discovered that Sandoval was cheating on her with Raquel. The split-and-cheat drama will feature in the upcoming episodes, as shown in the mid-season trailer.

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

