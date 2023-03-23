Did Jax Taylor ever cheat on wife Brittany? Vanderpump Rules alum reveals why he thinks Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana

The Vanderpump Rules (VPR) stars are not only involved in on-screen drama but also off-camera. In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen, VPR alum Jax Taylor threw shade at Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix.

Jax stated why Tom cheated on his girlfriend of ten years, Ariana.

Jax said:

“I think Ariana is a very strong independent woman. I think it's come to the point where he can't control her and he can control Raquel she's easily manipulated and she's very codependent. So he can, he can do that he can't do that with Ariana, so I think he's kind of moving that way.”

To note, Jax Taylor landed in controversy in 2017 when he cheated on her now-wife Brittany Cartwright with co-star Faith Stowers.

Jax Taylor claims to know about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair from the beginning

On WWHL, Andy Cohen invited Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who were former cast members of Vanderpump Rules. The host asked the couple whether they were shocked when the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair came out in the open.

In response, Jax denied being shocked by the news. He said:

“No, I’ve called this from day one.”

Andy further mentioned that Tom and Ariana were the couple’s friends. Bravo host Andy then asked Jax whether Tom's cheating on Ariana surprised him.

To this, Jax said:

“No because I was there for the first week during the Miami situation, right! I was there the week they started dating when this happened I said it many times.”

Earlier, Jax said something similar to PEOPLE, as he stated:

“It wasn't shocking to me. I've known Tom Sandoval for 20 years, we grew up together. I just know his lifestyle. I know who he is, and I've said it many times. No one wanted to believe me.”

While Jax confirmed that the affair had been going on for months, Vanderpump Rules fans were not very impressed with their presence on WWHL.

Take a look at their reactions:

Your Headache @A__Hagee

#PumpRules Brittany giggling and laughing about Jax lying and cheating is just cringe. Brittany giggling and laughing about Jax lying and cheating is just cringe.#PumpRules https://t.co/LpgVlcxaoU

gemini vegetarian @shebybravo #wwhl Brittany and Jax should not be allowed back on our tvs. They solidified it tonight #pumprules Brittany and Jax should not be allowed back on our tvs. They solidified it tonight #pumprules #wwhl

ShawnMarie @Shawn33Larson33 #wwhl I wonder if Jax still cheats on Brittany #pumprules I wonder if Jax still cheats on Brittany #pumprules #wwhl

Realitea ☕️ Memes @Bravoholic4life #pumprules Jax and Brittany won’t stop talking over each other because they know this is their last 15 minutes of fame #wwhl Jax and Brittany won’t stop talking over each other because they know this is their last 15 minutes of fame #wwhl #pumprules

Basque Bug @BasqueBug #WWHL Hooo yeah and Brittany not being bothered by Jax knowing these things about Tom and not telling her? They gonna fight about that later, guaranteed. #PumpRules Hooo yeah and Brittany not being bothered by Jax knowing these things about Tom and not telling her? They gonna fight about that later, guaranteed. #PumpRules #WWHL https://t.co/x97IQkHFzi

gabie girl @gaaabie_marie I’m sorry Jax and Brittany are cracking me up during this wwhl I’m in shock lmao #PumpRules I’m sorry Jax and Brittany are cracking me up during this wwhl I’m in shock lmao #PumpRules

Vincent @TheBritneyFan #PumpRules Not sure why Bravo gave Jax & Brittany a platform tonight. Nobody has checked for them in years. 🥱 #WWHL Not sure why Bravo gave Jax & Brittany a platform tonight. Nobody has checked for them in years. 🥱 #WWHL #PumpRules

Jax further stated on WWHL that he once saw Tom Sandoval ignore Ariana Madix when the latter called him home as her grandmother was sick. Tom made an excuse and was seen spending time with Raquel.

Jax and Brittany were a part of Vanderpump Rules for a few seasons and brought in a lot of drama. When the two were dating on the show, Jax cheated on her with co-star Faith Stowers.

Despite the cheating scandal, Brittany forgave Jax and married him on June 29, 2019.

Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal will air on Vanderpump Rules

In the recently released Vanderpump Rules season 10 mid-season trailer, viewers saw Ariana discovering the truth about Tom and Raquel.

The clip showed the entire cast in shock and also teased the fallout between Scheana Shay and Raquel. While the episodes involving the scandal are yet to be released, Bravo host Andy Cohen recently admitted to watching the final episodes.

He shared his opinion on social media.

Andy Cohen @Andy Just watched the entire rest of the #PumpRules season on the plane and no one around me cared in the least. What a waste! Just watched the entire rest of the #PumpRules season on the plane and no one around me cared in the least. What a waste!

Andy will soon host the reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10. Raquel confirmed that she would be attending the reunion, which meant Scheana would be attending via video call.

For those unaware, Raquel issued a restraining order against Scheana after the latter allegedly punched her.

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

