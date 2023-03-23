“It hurts so much”: Vanderpump Rules fans react as Ariana Madix defends Raquel Leviss against “mean girls” in episode 7

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired episode 7 on Wednesday, featuring Ariana Madix defending Raquel Leviss against Lala Kent and Katie Maloney’s “mean girl treatment.”

Fans responded to the scene, saying that Ariana’s behavior hurt them as she was coming to Raquel’s defense. For those unaware, Ariana recently discovered that his boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel.

In the latest episode, Ariana called out Lala and Katie for being rude to Raquel. In a confessional, Ariana said:

“It's very difficult for me to wrap my mind around the idea that Raquel is fighting people and being crazy. I would think that Katie, Lala and Kristina [Kelly] gave the mean girl treatment to Raquel, like they've given to other people in the past.”

Along with Ariana, Tom Sandoval was also seen defending Raquel in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 7.

Fans sympathized with Ariana as she came to Raquel’s defense

The latest episode of Vanderpump Rules was shot months before the world got to know about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair. Since then, fans have been on Ariana Madix’s side as Tom cheated on his girlfriend of ten years.

Therefore, viewers felt sad and hurt after watching episode 7, where Ariana came to Raquel’s defense. At the time, she was unaware of Raquel and Tom’s affair.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Bravo Stalker @BoomSparklePop Ariana ONCE AGAIN is the only person defending Raquel. Raquel, girl, you betrayed your only ally #PumpRules Ariana ONCE AGAIN is the only person defending Raquel. Raquel, girl, you betrayed your only ally #PumpRules

Candiace’s RaTaTaat @LegendaryTurban #VanderpumpRules I wonder how Ariana feels watching these episodes where she was defending Raquel meanwhile Raquel was riding Sandoval #PumpRules I wonder how Ariana feels watching these episodes where she was defending Raquel meanwhile Raquel was riding Sandoval #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules https://t.co/XyNwbN32YL

Linda @legalegl1218 Hearing Ariana come to Raquel’s defense is making me angry. I’ve always (virtually) witnessed Ariana to be a ride or die friend, & this betrayal is disgusting. No bs victim narrative will make me feel otherwise. #PumpRules Hearing Ariana come to Raquel’s defense is making me angry. I’ve always (virtually) witnessed Ariana to be a ride or die friend, & this betrayal is disgusting. No bs victim narrative will make me feel otherwise. #PumpRules

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71

#PumpRules

#VanderpumpRules It's a tad hard watching Ariana stick up for Raquel while Scummy Sandy is also running to her rescue. Raquel playing victim, knowing what we know, is making me want to fkn jump thru my TV. It's a tad hard watching Ariana stick up for Raquel while Scummy Sandy is also running to her rescue. Raquel playing victim, knowing what we know, is making me want to fkn jump thru my TV. #PumpRules#VanderpumpRules

Heidi Furze @twix61

#VanderpumpRules

#PumpRules Its really hard to watch Ariana sticking up for Raquel to the girls, knowing what we know now. Its really hard to watch Ariana sticking up for Raquel to the girls, knowing what we know now.#VanderpumpRules #PumpRules

shannon @theSHANdelier

not sandoval sticking up for raquel

#PumpRules not ariana sticking up for raquel :(not sandoval sticking up for raquel not ariana sticking up for raquel :(not sandoval sticking up for raquel 🔫#PumpRules

MattyD @mattd41391 #Vanderpumprules ARIANA sticking up for RAQUEL if she only knew then #pumprules ARIANA sticking up for RAQUEL if she only knew then #pumprules #Vanderpumprules

lilliebug @lilliebug19701 #PumpRules dang Raquel if u weren’t a horrible friend to Ariana this would’ve been ur season. You are handling the mean girls so good proud of you but than I remember & want to strangle you. But plzz at the reunion be sincerely apologetic to Ariana but F what ever Lala says #PumpRules dang Raquel if u weren’t a horrible friend to Ariana this would’ve been ur season. You are handling the mean girls so good proud of you but than I remember & want to strangle you. But plzz at the reunion be sincerely apologetic to Ariana but F what ever Lala says

Nida @nidzi1k why does Tom care so much about her well now we know @Devanthegirrl I know. Ariana standing up and now Tom defending Raquelwhy does Tom care so much about her well now we know #PumpRules @Devanthegirrl I know. Ariana standing up and now Tom defending Raquel 😱 why does Tom care so much about her well now we know #PumpRules

In the previous episode, Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss got into a heated argument. Lala was upset with Raquel as the latter called her “mistress” and “hypocrite.” They were fighting because Lala and Katie didn’t appreciate Raquel being drunk and having fun while shutting down the “mean girls."

In the latest episode 7, Lala, Katie, and Ariana were discussing the same topic when the latter came to Raquel’s defense.

She told Lala:

“I'm not down with 'mistress' comment, but I do feel like there is some unresolved sh*t about the you and James stuff.”

Ariana was referring to the time when Raquel’s now ex-fiance James Kennedy cheated on her with Lala, who was also in a relationship with someone else.

In response, Lala said:

“We moved on. She [Raquel] moved on."

Katie added that Raquel "needs to get her head checked," which didn’t sit down well with Ariana as she said: "That's mean.”

Viewers sympathized with Ariana while watching the scene.

Tom Sandoval also defended Raquel in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 7

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 7, Raquel was seen approaching Lala to talk about their fight and come up with a solution. But Lala responded in a sarcastic manner.

Seeing this, Tom Sandoval intervened and told Lala:

“Jesus, dude, can you stop? I can't unsee the bully that you were to her for no reason. For no reason. To literally flex your power.”

Raquel also called Lala a “bully,” as she said:

“You're a bully. You're f***ing pathetic. I don't need this energy in my life. I learned this lesson with James, and I'm finally learning my lesson with you, and if you guys are gonna be little, like, Chihuahua followers, literally I'm done.”

The fellow co-stars were impressed with Raquel’s confident version. She herself was happy with the way she handled Lala.

Meanwhile, the entire Vanderpump Rules cast has taken a step back from being friends with Raquel after Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. As per the mid-season trailer, the affair drama will air in the upcoming episodes of the reality TV show.

The drama will also continue in the reunion episode as Raquel recently confirmed that she would be attending in person.

Vanderpump Rules airs new episodes on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET every Wednesday.

