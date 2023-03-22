Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 7 release date, time, and plot

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Raquel crashes “boys” night, and not everyone is too happy about it. Further, as Scheana’s wedding gets closer, things start to get heated between her and Katie.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"James starts to spiral when he feels that his friends are choosing Raquel over him; Lala breaks her years-long dry spell when she hooks up with a new guy; Katie and Scheana clash over a hotel room snafu."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 22, at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Katie plans on bringing Christina Kelly to Mexico in the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10

In the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10, the boys will be seen enjoying a night out that includes Scheana when Raquel crashes the party.

While everyone is happy to see her, James isn’t too delighted with the situation as his girlfriend was very clear about being uncomfortable with the two hanging out, given their history. In a confessional, he said that Ally is going to kill him when she finds out.

In another promo clip, Katie, Lisa, and Ariana talk about Katie Maloney's travel plans. While on her way to Mexico, she decides not to attend Scheana’s wedding which is also taking place there. When Lisa asks her about the wedding, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member states that although she will be in Mexico, she will not be a part of the nuptials, adding:

"I spent $1,000 on a hotel room that I cannot get back. Last time I checked, Mexico is a really big place."

Katie tells Vanderpump Rules' Lisa and Ariana that she won't attend Scheana's wedding (Image via Bravo)

Lisa further asks if she’s going on her own, and she tells the businesswoman that she’s going to bring Kristina Kelly with her as it’s her birthday the same week. Ariana, however, explains to her that it might be an issue since the hotel is completely sold out.

She adds that Jamie, who is one of Scheana Shay’s bridesmaids, had some issues with her deposit, so she now has to stay at a different resort. The Vanderpump Rules' star also explains that the resort people won’t let her share a room with someone else either.

In her confessional, Katie Maloney said:

"Yeah it s*cks that she was a bridesmaid and didn’t book her room when she was bullying all the rest of us to do it. But these are not my problems."

She adds that she called the hotel and requested Christina Kelly to be added to her room, and they said, “no problem, though.”

Katie further reveals to the Vanderpump Rules matriarch that she’s having a pool party the next day and invited her to it. Lisa responds by saying that she’ll be there in her t*ong so she might come.

Mid-season trailer teases more drama

Bravo recently dropped the mid-season trailer for season 10 and teased some next-level drama. In the second part of the season, Ariana finds out about Tom Sandoval’s infidelity.

The trailer begins with Lisa Vanderpump narrating what is to come. In the clip, Scheana, Lala, and Raquel are seen having a conversation, and she tells the infamous cast member that she was the OG homewrecking w****.

She said:

"I was the OG homewrecking w**** of this group…And then came Lala, and now here you are."

The trailer teases more drama featuring Raquel, Tom Schwartz, and Katie, as she is seen telling her that they’re not divorced yet and that “this is” her husband.

