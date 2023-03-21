Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney calls Jo Wenberg “psycho” and threatens to “light her on fire” amid Tom Schwartz dating rumors

The Tom and Katie storyline on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has seen some serious ups and downs that still haven't let up. The two had a deal to not hook up with anyone from the cast, but when Tom got intimate with Raquel, all bets were off.

As new rumors about Tom's relationship are coming to light, his ex-wife Katie isn't very happy. A fan account has speculated that Tom Schwartz and Raquel's equation was a ruse to ensure that no one found out about Tom Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend with Raquel. The fan account also speculated that it was a ruse that Jo Wenberg, who briefly lived with Schwartz, knew about it.

In a now-deleted tweet, Katie called Jo Wenberg a psycho and threatened to light her on fire. The latter began working for the Vanderpump Rules cast as a hairdresser in 2015.

The comment also said that Jo was spooky and that none of the cast could stand to be around her. Katie's comment noted that Jo's energy was "on par with a crackhead."

It said that when Katie and Tom announced their divorce, the last thing that the hairdresser texted her was, "Bieber loves you / I love you, and I’m supporting your inner thoughts and visions."

Vanderpump Rules fan account speculates that Schwartz was dating Raquel as a cover-up

A Vanderpump Rules fan account recently took to social media to theorize about the two Toms' dating lives.

After the revelation of Tom Sandoval cheating on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix, with Raquel, a fan account, Realvanderpump, made some speculations. The fan account said that Schwartz and Raquel’s relationship was a cover-up for his friend’s infidelity.

The account added:

"Could it have been a double cover? Schwartz and Raquel dating was a cover because Sandoval and Raquel were actually dating…while also Schwartz and Jo were dating? Allowing their double dates to go unnoticed?"

Jo’s ex-best friend Kristen Doute opened up about the hair stylist during a podcast The Biall Files on March 16, 2023. She said Tom and Jo are “sorta” dating. She added that while Tom says they’re not, Jo often calls him her boyfriend. She added that she and Jo were best friends but haven’t spoken since July 2022 because of the same.

Kristen added that Tom, Jo Wenberg, Raquel, and Sandoval were hanging out constantly in the fall of last year. She said that she assumed it was because her ex-friend was dating the Vanderpump Rules cast member. Kristen thought that since nobody wanted to be around the situation, Jo befriended Raquel and that’s why the four of them would be together.

Kristen believes that Tom must have known about Tom Sandoval and Raquel since they were constantly on double dates. However, she now wonders if she got it right since Schwartz and Raquel were allegedly together during Coachella 2022.

The Instagram account further features a deleted scene where Katie talks to her female cast members about Jo and how she found belongings in her ex-husband's house. She questioned why Jo isn't living with Kristen but is seemingly unaware that the two are no longer friends.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

