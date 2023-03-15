Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 6 release date, time, and plot explored

Vanderpump Rules season 10 returns with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Lala Kent, Requel, and Katie discuss Raquel's inability to fully trust Lala around men.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Lala and Katie freak out at Raquel for making out with Oliver; Scheana plans a guy's night to help Schwartz get back in the game; Tom and Tom weigh a big decision about the future of their bar; Lisa consoles Ariana about her loss."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 15, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Andy Cohen says that Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming episode will shock viewers

The Vanderpump Rules cast was recently in the limelight after a cheating scandal came to light. Tom Sandoval, who had, until recently, been dating Ariana Madix and was cheating on her with fellow cast member Raquel, their affair came to light when Ariana found an inappropriate video of Raquel on her boyfriend’s phone.

The upcoming episode was filmed before the news was made public and ahead of the segment, Andy Cohen felt the need to issue a PSA for the fans. While on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, he told viewers that they’re going to think that the episode was recut in light of the controversy, but it, in fact, has not been.

He said:

"I watched it on my sick bed, Wednesday’s — this episode that’s gonna air in two days — I watched it and I was like, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up."

He added:

"This is how it was going to be shown…which makes it all the more shocking. You won’t believe it."

He said they would be shocked by the conversation between Lala Kent, Raquel, and Katie, especially now that they know how Raquel has been passing her time.

In a promo for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode titled, Divorce Party Crashers, Lala, and Katie had a conversation with Raquel about getting intimate with Oliver.

While in conversation, Lala told Raquel that if she were drinking, she would never trust her with "her man." Raquel seems unfazed and tells her co-star that it’s a good thing that she doesn’t have a man.

The promo further teases the boys having a night out planned by Scheana Shay to cheat on Tom Schwartz and get him back in the game. When the group gives Tom a new nickname, he expresses how much Katie, his ex-wife, and his co-star would hate it, and Scheana states that "she’s not here."

Scheana and Katie have not gotten off to a good start in the current season due to Shay encouraging Tom to get together with one of the cast members, which is something that the ex-couple agreed was off-limits in order to maintain a cordial relationship.

While in conversation with the two Toms, James Kennedy told Vanderpump Rules season 10 that his girlfriend, Ally, had expressed her desire for him not to be around Raquel, with whom he was previously engaged; the two split up in December 2021.

