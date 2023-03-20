How old is Kristina Kelly? Vanderpump Rules star welcomes her first child with boyfriend Max Ville

Congratulations are in order for Vanderpump Rules star Kristina Kelly and her boyfriend Max Ville as they welcome their first child together.

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules star Kristina announced the birth of her baby boy on Sunday, March 19 as she uploaded a picture to her social media profile. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her newborn in his crib as she announced his name.

Kristina wrote:

"You're more than I could have ever dreamed of, welcome to the world River."

When she revealed the news of her son's arrival, several popular personalities took to the comments section to send their best wishes to her. Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi commented on her post saying:

"The most perfect little angel boy I have ever seen and I'm not being dramatic."

Kristina shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans and followers online in October 2022. She uploaded a picture of herself showcasing her baby bump and captioned it:

"I've been keeping a big secret."

Throughout her pregnancy, she continued to share glimpses and moments from her life. The Vanderpump Rules star also uploaded a picture with her positive pregnancy test and other special moments from her journey to motherhood.

Kristina lives in California with her boyfriend Max, who is a DJ. Kristina and Max met at a flea market in 2010 and completed 10 years together in January 2023. Max began his career as a DJ in 2005 and got his first concert residency in Hollywood in 2006.

Kristina Kelly from Vanderpump Rules is 35 years old

Kristina was previously a server at SUR and has always been a loyal friend according to her Bravo bio. She first appeared on the show during its early seasons but left after season 7. However, she returned to Vanderpump Rules once again in season 10 to help her friend Katie during her split from Tom.

While filming the Bravo show, Kristina managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from her costars. When asked why she wasn't drinking alcohol, Kristina told her friends that she was on antibiotics.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Kristina revealed:

"Lala and Katie were definitely like, ‘Why can’t you drink?’ So I just said I was on some sort of antibiotic. Yeah, thank God they weren’t like, ‘Let me see the bottle,’ or, like, ask more questions. I think they were just so wrapped up in things they had going on that they didn’t really want to know the details."

She added:

"Katie was like, ‘When are you going back to the doctor? Are you getting a refill? Are You gonna be able to drink this weekend? No, sorry.’ It was really hard to keep it from Katie."

However, she found it very hard to keep the news from her best friend Katie, and ended up sharing it with her later.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules currently airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Bravo. The series teased a lot more drama and betrayal this season. Viewers will also get to see the cast members take on exciting business ventures and adventures.

