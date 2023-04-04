"Living well is the best revenge": Vanderpump Rules fans trend #TeamAriana after Bravo releases Ariana Madix's reunion look

Bravo dropped the looks of the cast members for the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode on April 3 and Ariana Madixis is seen wearing a dazzling red dress, which people are referring to it as her “revenge dress.”

Madix will be confronting her ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, for cheating on her with her former friend Raquel Leviss, who will also be on the set. The shoot for the episode took place on March 23 and as revealed by Lala Kent, Ariana stayed seated and was very calm during the tough conversations.

Tom has been cheating on Ariana with Raquel since this August 2022. Ariana, who is currently going through therapy, will be seen wearing a gorgeous body-hugging red dress with cutouts at the reunion. The dress has full sleeves and is floor length, as opposed to Rachel’s silky green one-shoulder dress with nude sandals.

Before the post, host Andy Cohen had revealed in an interview that Ariana’s look at the reunion was enough to make Tom’s “eyes bleed.” He also took separate interviews of Tom, Ariana, and Raquel before sitting down with the entire cast.

Vanderpump Rules fans were in awe of Ariana's look at the reunion and praised her for living her best life.

Lala Kent said in an interview that Ariana looked “insanely hot and amazing” and “assassinated” Raquel with her words during the reunion. Fans were blown away by Ariana's red dress, which she will be seen wearing in the episode, and flooded Twitter in her support with the #TeamAriana.

Raquel and Sandoval had a six-month-long affair behind Ariana’s back

Tom and Ariana had been dating since 2014, when Vanderpump Rules season 2 was shot. Raquel, on the other hand, dated James Kennedy for five years and was engaged to him for seven months before the couple broke up.

They started their affair in late 2022 and TMZ discovered that they were both wearing the same lightning bolt necklaces in many interviews.

Ariana found out about the affair in March 2023 as she saw a se*ual selfie of Raquel in Tom’s phone. The pair broke up after that. Raquel filed a restraining order against cast member Scheana Shay for allegedly punching her during a confrontation about the affair. The case was later dropped as Raquel did not show up for the hearing.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET. The network has not revealed when the reunion will be released. Fans can also stream Vanderpump Rules on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application.

