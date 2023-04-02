"We dragged them pretty hard": Lala Kent opens up on "explosive" Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

Lala Kent recently opened up about shooting the reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on March 23. The explosive episode will feature the cast confronting Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss about their affair. Tom had been cheating on Ariana, his partner of nine years, since last August.

Even James Kennedy, Raquel's ex-partner, went off at Raquel. Lala Kent confessed that she was feeling bad for being associated with such people. When asked if the pair were taking accountability for their actions, Lala said that her jaw was on the floor after hearing their "insane" explanation. She added:

"We dragged them pretty hard… I expected that to go down, but I didn’t expect me feeling so gross."

Calling Tom a "narcissistic sociopath," Kent did not shy away from admitting that she herself had done some bad stuff while she was not sober. Lala slept with James early on in their respective relationships, which was revealed in the season's premiere episode.

She said that she would not have done it if she was not high. Lala revealed that she was not very close to Raquel when it happened, but Ariana and the former were close friends when Raquel slept with Tom.

She also dropped a confession bomb on her EW interview as she revealed there was a physical altercation on the reunion set and security had to be called. When asked why Tom called her a bully, Lala Kent clarified that she had a "hot tongue" and was harsh towards his actions.

She did not say who fought with whom, but it looks like the entire cast was against Raquel and Tom.

Lala Kent had her suspicions about the affair even before the revelation

In her EW interview, Lala Kent said that she had a few moments when she was suspicious of something going on between Raquel and Tom since August, before the cheating scandal was exposed.

She also said that the situation was quite similar to that of her sleeping with James. Lala then praised Ariana, who was also present during the reunion episode, for being a wise person.

On the latest episode of the Scheananigans podcast, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent revealed that Raquel “did not shed one tear.” Lala Kent also compared the latter’s demeanor to that of “watching the Joker.” Raquel and Tom are still together but according to Lala, it won’t be like this for long.

She felt that Tom will cheat on Raquel in the future with someone else. Scheana Shay also mourned the loss of her friendship with Raquel post the cheating incident.

Shortly after the news emerged, Raquel filed a complaint against Scheana that the latter had punched her, giving her a black eye. The case was dismissed shortly after Raquel did not show up for her court appearance due to lack of any proof.

Shay told Lala in her podcast:

"There’s barkers and there’s biters in this group. And that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through to her. When she touched me, I was just so enraged. I was just like, ‘Get off me! Get out of my space.’ I just needed her away from me in that moment."

She also revealed that Raquel's attitude in the reunion episode was the same as that of the night when everyone learned about the scandal, meaning she thought it was just a small mistake.

The reunion of Vanderpump Rules might air on Bravo by the end of April 2023 or the beginning of May 2023. One episode of the show, which airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET, will also feature the breakup conversation between Ariana and Tom.

