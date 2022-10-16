"He showed nothing but love": Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent addresses her relationship with 50 Cent following a public feud in 2019

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently opened up about her relationship with 50 Cent following a very public feud in 2019. While the reality TV star didn’t have personal issues with the rapper, her then-fiance Randell Emmett and 50 Cent didn’t have the nicest relationship.

While Randell Emmett produced a lot of 50’s work, the two started facing issues over money. Emmett allegedly took a loan from the rapper that he didn’t pay back. Lana and Emmett were together for six years and she decided to stand by her man, occasionally taking digs at the rapper in his defense.

Fortunately, the tension between Lala and the rapper has since then died down and in a recent interview with E! News, she said that "he showed nothing but love," when she met him on the set of his upcoming movie. She said:

"He reached out and said, 'Come to set. I'm in Los Angeles. Right when I walked in, he showed nothing but love."

Vanderpump Rules star sheds light on her relationship with 50 Cents

The feud between the rapper and the power couple started when 50 Cent shared a Vanderpump Rules clip and mocked the couple’s relationship. The clip was of Kent talking about how she met Emmett and their relationship.

In the clip, Kent had said that Emmett would buy her some really expensive gifts, including a Range Rover. 50 compared Emmett to the infamous Harvey Weinstein, further commenting “fourth quarter h**’s are winning.

He further said:

"Do you want a range rover? Yes b**** yassss. Then just run out and suck a d***---. LOL smh."

This obviously did not sit well with the Vanderpump Rules star, who questioned the rapper’s masculinity as a response. The two continued their feud for a while even after Randall apologized to 50 Cent but his attempts to call a truce failed.

However, once Randall paid back the money he owed 50, the rapper took to Instagram and said that since he got his money back, he has no problem with him and wished him and his family a blessed day.

The feud then reignited when, in September 2019, Lala told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she had receipts from the rapper about the feud. 50 Cent then took digs at her sobriety over social media. He said:

"Have a drink, hit da powda."

The Vanderpump Rules star has been open about her sobriety since 2018 and posted an Instagram story to defend herself. She said:

"I feel it's important for me to say this, and I'm only going to address this once. My sobriety is something I'm proud of and work on [every day]. I've never done cocaine nor were any other substances, other than alcohol, involved in my decision to get sober."

Kent and Emmett broke up in October 2021 after dating for three years, post which her relationship with the rapper changed drastically.

What else did Lala Kent say about 50 cent?

In the interview with E! News, the Vanderpump Rules star further stated that 50 had sent her a message about her ex saying “you should have listened to me.”

The two now share a good relationship now and the reality star admitted to having a crush on him since Da Club was released in 2003, she further said that she’ll always have that crush and that she has an even bigger crush on the rapper’s girlfriend.

