Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss’ modeling career explored as she claims to relate to Bryiana Dyrdek’s autism diagnosis

Raquel Leviss is coming out in support of Bryiana Dyrdek’s recent announcement that she has autism.

The 31-year-old Iconic Beauty president, Bryiana Dyrdek, told her fans about the news in an emotional Instagram post. She said that she has been "privately processing" her late autism diagnosis and has accepted it. She is now "filled with more hope and peace than ever before."

Vanderpump Rules star and model Raquel Leviss quickly replied to the post and said:

"I can relate, Sending you love Bryiana."

Raquel never opened up about being diagnosed with autism or any other spectrum disorder. She recently came under the news for having an affair with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, who was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. The couple broke up after the revelation of infidelity.

Raquel Leviss started modelling at the age of 12

Raquel Leviss has participated in a lot of pageants and modeling assignments. Currently 28 years old, Raquel won the 2016 Miss Sonoma County beauty pageant, which was held in the same place where she was raised and went to college at Sonoma State University. She has also participated in other pageants like the 2022 Miss California and Miss Malibu USA competitions.

She was the semi-finalist for the Miss California pageant and hoped to represent the title on the Miss USA stage. One of her posts at the time read:

"You may know me as ‘the pageant girl,’ but my one wish is to debunk the stereotype that comes to mind."

Leviss started modeling in 2012 as a teenager. Raquel has been featured in many magazines like Elle and Maxim. Other than being a model, she also worked at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, SUR and Villa Blanca, through which she got a role in Vanderpump Rules Season 6. She appeared at the 2019 Paris Fashion Week and revealed in an interview at the time:

"I love walking the runway and I used to be a dancer and I love performing in front of people, so I feel like when you walk the runway it’s very similar, that kind of performance aspect."

Raquel Leviss has more than 534K followers on Instagram and has worked with many brands like Grande Cosmetics and Lucky Brand Jeans as an influencer.

Ariana Madix threw shade at Raquel Leviss for having an affair with her ex-boyfriend

Ariana and Tom had been dating since 2013 and were even living together for quite some time. Madix dumped Tom after the scandal. After being asked about Raquel in a recent interview, Ariana replied:

"I don’t know who you’re talking about."

According to sources, Sandoval and Leviss started their affair in the summer of 2022. Leviss and Schwartz were seen wearing the same lightning bolt pendants in multiple interviews. Madix discovered a video of both of them in an awkward position on March 1, just moments after cheering for him at a concert. Madix clarified to viewers that she had been in a monogamous relationship with Sandoval for years.

Raquel Leviss apologized to Ariana in a statement and said that she regretted hurting her. She also said:

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

Fans can watch the ongoing drama on Vanderpump Rules on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

