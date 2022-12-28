Is Brandi Glanville returning to RHOBH? Bravo star responds after her Christmas gift video makes fans assume her return

RHOBH star Brandi Glanville has finally responded to fans' assumptions of her making a potential return to the Bravo Housewives franchise following her exit after season 5. On Monday, December 26, she posted a Twitter video of her holding a diamond in her palm and revealing the same in slow-motion, possibly signaling the fact that she might make her return to RHOBH season 13.

Fans were quick to assume the reality star's return and flooded the comments section, cheering for the news. While some desperately wanted her to join the existing cast members and bring back her charm on the show, others wanted her to choose sides with the ongoing drama between the housewives, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke vs. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne on the show.

Brandi Glanville @BrandiGlanville I love this Christmas present I love this Christmas present https://t.co/QvbBiwZxbY

In response to all the chaos that ensued after her post, Brandi clarified her stance in a Twitter post on Tuesday, December 27, and stated:

"Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me on Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!...but thanks for the love..right now I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him."

Why did RHOBH star Brandi Glanville leave the Bravo show?

Viewers were first introduced to Brandi Glanville on RHOBH season 2, where she made her debut as a friend but was promoted to a full-time cast member in the upcoming season. Since her debut, she made her presence felt and became one of the most popular cast members of the franchise. She was known to have multiple showdowns with fellow ladies, including one with Kyle Richards that got physical.

Brandi Glanville @BrandiGlanville Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me on Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!but thanks for the love 🥰🥰🥰🥰right now I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me on Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!but thanks for the love 🥰🥰🥰🥰right now I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him

Brandi shared all about her exit from RHOBH on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast, stating:

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member this season. The past four years have been amazing, a complete rollercoaster of a ride. I will always be thankful to Bravo for the opportunities that have come along with doing this pop culture phenomenon of a show."

The Bravo star continued:

"In the meantime, I’m working hard on my podcast, my new wine business, and my clothing line. And keep an eye out for my next adventure that will show everyone a more well-rounded side of who I really am.”

Even after her exit after season 5, Brandi made a few guest appearances, including in season 10, when she dropped a major rumor that rocked the dynamics amongst cast members. The reality star revealed that she had allegedly slept with then-cast member Denise Richards. Although the latter denied the accusations, she ultimately ended up quitting the show because of all the drama.

In an interview with Howard Stern back in 2015, Brandi revealed that she was displeased with the way she was portrayed on the show. The RHOBH star said:

“I felt like I played ball, I gave my all to the show, and then when it aired I thought, ‘Oh my God, they did me no favors in the editing room.’ And I got really upset and a little depressed."

She also stated to not be doing the show again as "it took too much heat." Brandi further said:

"I was doing things to my own detriment that I couldn’t explain like throwing wine in someone’s face. I’m not sure why. And then I slapped Vanderpump, I’m really not sure why. But at the end of the day, I got so much hate on social media.”

Earlier this month, Brandi opened up to Page Six about making a possible return to RHOBH, stating:

“There’s a lot of good things happening in my life, and I do owe a lot of thanks to Mr. [Andy] Cohen. I can’t say — actually, they don’t know what’s happening with ‘Beverly Hills’ yet, so yeah, I don’t know. Obviously, I’m open to it. I think there’s a lot of people that are open to it. I think there’s going to be a shakeup, so we’ll see.”

Now that Brandi has teased several times about a return to RHOBH, viewers think it is highly possible that the reality star might make a return in season 13 of the Bravo show. While neither her nor the network has officially confirmed the news, viewers will have to wait and see if their favorite housewife will hold on to the shining diamond.

Poll : 0 votes