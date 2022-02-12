Denise Richards' daughters: All about her children as she opens up on 'strained' relationship with 17-year-old Sami 

Actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards, 50, during her appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, opened up about her relationship with her oldest daughter last Friday.

About 17-year-old Sami, who currently lives with her famous father Charlie Sheen, and is "not in school," Richards stated:

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her. It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."

When asked about her daughter's current living scenario, Richards responded by saying:

"Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years. But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen's], there's different rules at that house and that's okay."

The actress admitted that even though she does not agree with certain things that Sheen does, she still believes that it is okay to "agree to disagree." However, Richards, who has certain rules and boundaries when it comes to her children, does not consider herself to be a strict mom.

Snapshots of Sami's TikTok videos (Images via Sami Sheen/TikTok)

The revelation comes months after Sami posted a TikTok video of herself looking distraught, calling out her mother's household as abusive in September 2021. The caption of the video, which has now been made private, read:

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

In a subsequent TikTok video posted by her, Sami looked happy as she captioned it:

"now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)”

Left: Lola, Charlie, Sami, Denise; Right: Aron, Eloise, Denise (Images via Sami Sheen and Denise Richards/Instagram)

Denise Richards has two teenage daughters - Sami, 17, and Lola, 16 - from her high-profile marriage to Charlie Sheen which lasted from 2002 to 2005. She also has a daughter named Eloise, 10, whom she adopted after her divorce.

Richards' oldest child, Sami Sheen, was born in March 2004. In 2005, the actress filed a restraining order against Sheen when she was pregnant with Lola and Sami was a year old.

She filed for divorce (which was finalized in November 2006) a month later. Although Richards initially got physical custody of her two daughters, Sami, who "did not like her mother's rules," recently decided to permanently move into her father's house.

Lola Rose Sheen, the second child of the former couple, was born in June 2005. Following her parents' divorce, she spent most of her time with Richards, as Sheen was given occasional visitation rights.

However, unlike her older sister, Lola has reportedly been evenly splitting her time between her parents. On January 1, 2022, Lola obtained her driver's license, as announced by her mother.

Denise Richards adopted Eloise four years after her divorce from Sheen

Denise Richards adopted her third child Eloise Joni Richards as a single parent, four years after her drama-filled split from Sheen. Eloise, born in May 2010, was adopted by Richards at birth, following a 2-year-long process. Her middle name 'Joni' was given after Richards' mother.

Eloise, who has a rare chromosomal disorder (Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p) causing developmental delays, is now in the process of being adopted by Richards' husband Aaron Phypers (whom Denise Richards married in September 2018).

Edited by Prem Deshpande