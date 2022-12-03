"I think he was just wasted": Brandi Glanville claims Craig Conover gave her the cold shoulder at the BravoCon 2022

Brandi Glanville from RHOB recently appeared on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's famed podcast Two Ts in a Pod. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was the show's latest guest, and she didn't shy away from spilling the tea. The episode was released on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Besides being known for her appearance on RHOBH, Brandi Glanville is a mother of two children, a best-selling author, and a podcast host. Teddi and Tamra's podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, releases a new episode every week, featuring celebrities from the reality TV industry and other A-listers from Hollywood. This week, they invited Brandi as the guest speaker.

Brandi Glanville opened up about the status of her relationship with Kim Richards, whether or not she will be returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and much more. However, one of the episode's highlights was when she opened up about who was rudest to her at BravoCon.

The reality TV personality revealed that Craig Conover was the rudest because he gave her the cold shoulder during BravoCon, which happened in October 2022.

"He was not nice to me at BravoCon": Brandi Glanville revealed that Craig Conover from Southern Charm was rude

Brandi spilled a lot of tea on Tamra and Teddi's podcast. The official synopsis for the podcast titled Two Ts and a Bada** B reads,

"THE TEA!!!! With Brandi Glanville in the hot seat, this is one of the juiciest Twots ever. Who was the rudest person at Bravo Con? Find out. Will she return to RHOBH?? Find out. Status of Brandi’s relationship with Kim Richards??? Find out. But most importantly, Teddi & Tamra get an update on Brandi’s dating life as she reveals the greatest celebrity s*x she’s ever had and if she will ever get married."

Brandi opened up about how she thinks her children should have real jobs. Later in the episode, the hosts asked her who among the entire Bravo universe she thought gave her the cold shoulder during this year's BravoCon.

Brandi Glanville shared,

"I would say Craig Conover, like the guy I thought I was gonna love."

The hosts were stunned and questioned if it was Craig from Southern Charm.

"He wasn't nice to me during Bravo Con. I've only been once. I was a fan of his. I think he was wasted. Half of us were and I was like 'I love you' and he was like 'yeah whatever'."

The Two Ts in a Pod hosts asked Brandi if this happened during the evening event or the day. Brandi revealed that this happened during the day in the green room, after which she gave up. She also added that Craig's girlfriend, on the other hand, was very sweet.

The hosts suspected Craig behaved that way because he was with his girlfriend. Brandi also opened up that she and Craig's girlfriend were on a panel together in BravoCon when the incident happened.

Viewers can listen to the Two Ts in a Pod podcast to know more about the tea that Brandi Glanville spilled.

