What happened between Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards? Drama explored amid RHOBH alum's return news

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum Denise Richards recently answered the much-awaited question of whether she would return to Bravo’s reality drama. The actress said she would love to return to the reality show, despite her estranged relationship with Lisa Rinna.

Denise opened up about working with the franchise again on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM radio show. She said that she'd never say no to rejoining, despite rumors. Denise said on September 1:

"I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn't go back because of her.”

She even added that she's still friends with "some of" the housewives of the show and has "definitely talked about" returning with friend Garcelle Beauvais. Denise was a full-time cast member on RHOBH for season 9 and season 10 but she left the show after a feud with her long-time friend Lisa on the show.

Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards' friendship was impacted on RHOBH

The feud between Lisa and Denise started when the latter lied about her daughter, Lola, being taken aback after hearing the discussion about the threesome at her party.

Lisa was confused by this as Denise was open about her s*xual activity on camera. However, Denise left the show after she was bombarded with accusations about her alleged affair with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville during their trip to Rome.

Although the Wild Things actress denied the claims, most of the housewives, including Lisa, believed that she did have a s*xual relationship with Brandi.

Lisa even confronted Denise at the season 10 reunion about gaslighting her and the other cast members of RHOBH about Lola and her relationship with Brandi. However, Denise felt that Lisa had thrown away their two-decade-old friendship due to the show.

Speaking about her journey on the show, Denise told Caroline Stanbury on the podcast, Divorced not Dead.

“My first season, I had a great time. My second season was incredibly challenging, and I felt like, what would they do to me the third [season if I stayed]?”

Post the drama, Denise was “devastated” to “lose” her. She said,

“That’s the truth. And that’s why I was so upset. During my second season, I was so shocked and so blindsided.”

However, Lisa later apologized to Denise for her behavior on the show, but the latter said that she "could never be close friends with her” again “after what happened”. Denise told Jeff:

"She reached out to me, she sent me a text apologizing. There was a rumor that I never responded but I did respond — I responded right away."

Further adding:

"I will say this: Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, she can be really nasty, and so I think that's just something to know about with her being on the show.”

Her decision to not be friends ever again with Lisa got even more firm. She said:

“I watched a few of the last episodes and seeing how she's been, how's she's been on social media, I just don't agree with it. It's hard to be friends with someone like that."

Despite their strained relationship, Denise is open to working again on RHOBH if approached.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das