What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 16 air on Bravo? Diana reveals her “ghostbuster” secret and more

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 is all set to air a new episode on Bravo on Wednesday at 8 pm ET. It will feature ladies dealing with hangovers.

Previously, Lisa Rinna hosted a “Disco Inferno” party where the cast members donned curly hair and bell bottoms. Apart from fighting and creating a whole lot of drama, they also partied all night and continued having fun after leaving Lisa’s venue.

The ladies will be seen with hangovers and regrets in the upcoming episode, where Diana Jenkins will reveal her “ghostbuster” secret. They will later head off to Aspen in Kyle Richard’s chartered plane.

Only time will tell whether old wounds will be brushed or new drama will occur.

Release date of RHOBH Season 12 Episode 16

Episode 16 of RHOBH Season 12 will air on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch it later on the network’s website and also on Peacock TV.

The upcoming episode was supposed to air last Wednesday, but got canceled due to the RHODubai finale. Bravo was streaming all the episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai on August 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, fans can watch the canceled episode this week at the same time on the same network. Those who don’t have the channel can watch the show through several live streaming services, including Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo and Sling.

What to expect from the new episode?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 Episode 16 will feature all the housewives flying off to Aspen.

In a preview, the ladies were seen excited for the trip and were happy after seeing their cottages. Apart from having fun, the video showed Kyle Richards stirring the pot when Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna decided to give an Ouija board a try.

Garcelle Beauvais would bring up the topic of Erika calling her a liar at Lisa’s disco party. She would reveal that her co-star’s behavior forced her to unfollow her on Instagram. Along with Garcelle, Sutton Stracke would also get involved in a feud with Erika.

Another preview of RHOBH Season 12 Episode 16 showed the ladies' conversation four days before they left for Aspen. Dorit Kemsley and Kyle were seen in a car, where they crib about hangovers.

Dorit then mentioned that Sutton should show some empathy while talking to Lisa as the latter recently lost her mother and was thus acting out. She and Kyle decided to talk to Sutton about the same.

The clip further showed Diana Jenkins visiting Garcelle. As soon as Diana entered the latter’s house, she mentioned that she was so hungover that she wore her jumpsuit back-to-front. After a good laugh, Diana confessed that she had misunderstood Garcelle in the past and was happy that they were getting along.

Garcelle responded by saying that Diana should also give Sutton another chance. The two ladies then started talking about the group’s Aspen trip. Garcelle asked her why she was staying at the hotel and not with them.

Diana replied that it was for the best and then started laughing as she stated that Garcelle would find the reason weird. After Garcelle convinced her to tell the truth, Diana said:

“I send in ghostbusters to cleanse the energy. Like they have all kinds of things, they cleanse the energy of the entire place.”

Garcelle looked shocked and the two ended up laughing.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the new episode of RHOBH Season 12 every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

Edited by Madhur Dave