Why is RHOBH Season 12 Episode 16 not airing this week? New release date, plot and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 has released 15 episodes so far. The show airs every Wednesday on Bravo, but will not air a new episode this week.

The reason behind this is the airing of the finale of The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Season 1 in its place. Bravo will air all the episodes of RHODubai this Wednesday, August 24, 2022, starting at 10 AM ET. Thus, the time slot for RHOBH has been given to Chanel Ayan and Caroline Stanbury’s show.

However, Beverly Hills fans can catch up with a couple of previous episodes of RHOBH Season 12 from 6 AM ET to 9 AM ET tonight.

When will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 16 air?

Episode 16 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 will not air this Wednesday. It will be released next week on Bravo. The release date and time is Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several TV service providers, such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum, Cox, Xtream, Verizon, Optimum, Sling, YouTube TV, Philo, and Fubo TV. The new episode will later be available on Bravo’s site as well.

What to expect from the new episode?

The new episode of RHOBH Season 12 is the beginning of the most-awaited Aspen storyline. The ladies will go on a trip to Aspen, where a lot of drama is set to take place.

In the mid-season trailer, the show teased viewers with a plotline where Kathy Hilton was slammed by fellow co-stars for mistreating her sister Kyle Richards. Lisa Rinna was even heard revealing that Kathy was furious and yelling, which made her lock herself in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, the trailer for RHOBH Season 12 Episode 16 showed the housewives flying off to Aspen on a charter plane. They were seen thrilled as they entered their cottage. The clip further featured them playing with an Ouija board, where Erika Jayne and Lisa kept their hands on it. Kyle was then seen asking the question to a spirit, apparently, as she said:

“Are we going to be able to work out our issues and have a good time on this trip?”

The trailer ended with Garcelle Beauvais mentioning to the group that she was hurt after Erika called her a liar and thus she unfollowed the latter on Instagram.

Garcelle was referring to the fight between her and Erika that happened in Episode 15, which aired last week on Bravo. The feud started at Lisa’s Disco Inferno party, where Erika called out Garcelle for implying that the former was turning into an alcoholic.

In some of the previous episodes, Erika was seen behaving inappropriately after getting drunk. Garcelle was seen pointing out her behavior all the time, especially after Erika cursed her teenage son by saying, “Get the f**k out of here.”

The official synopsis of Episode 15 read:

"As Dorit’s charity dinner continues, Crystal addresses troubling rumors she’s been hearing. Sutton objects to a hurtful label and drops a bombshell in return. The ladies boogie down at Lisa’s disco event where Kathy keeps putting her foot in her mouth. Kyle tries to get Erika and Sutton to face the music. Garcelle is called out for pushing a narrative but stands her ground and then some."

In last week's episode, the two ladies were fighting when Erika called Garcelle a liar. The topic will be brought up in the upcoming episode as well. Only time will tell whether the two will reconcile or fall further apart.

Meanwhile, RHOBH fans will be treated to a new episode of Season 12 every Wednesday starting next week on Bravo at 8 PM ET.

Edited by Susrita Das