Who is Sanjit Das? Meet RHOBH star Sutton Stracke’s love interest as she goes Instagram official with him

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) gave a glimpse of Sutton Stracke’s love interest Sanjit Das. The two were seen on a date in one of the previous episodes. Post that, Sutton was seen talking about him to her co-stars, to whom she mentioned that she enjoyed spending time with Sanjit.

On Wednesday, Sutton went Instagram-official with Sanjit as she posted a photo of them. The caption read:

“Good things do come out of #rhobh.”

Several co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Chanel Ayan, expressed their joy over Sutton’s post. Crystal Kung Minkoff also commented, taking credit for this development.

As Sutton has officially introduced her date on Instagram, let’s continue reading to learn more about Sanjit.

Sanjit Das went to law school and was a contestant on Jeopardy!

Sutton and Sanjit met on an online dating app called Bumble. While on a date with him on RHOBH, she said in a confessional:

“Sanjit is from Virginia, he went to law school in New Orleans, and he was also on Jeopardy! I do background checks on people that I date.”

Sanjit appeared on the popular game show in April 2001 when the late Alex Trebek was the host of Jeopardy! He won $1,800 and a cruise on the show.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sanjit, who is of Indian origin, has graduated with several degrees from multiple universities:

Code in Place from Stanford University

Sports Law from Tulane University

University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts

B.A. in Economics from the University of Virginia

Sanjit worked for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for over 17 years before joining the New Media Council as Producers Guild of America. He is currently the executive producer and founder of Moloko Entertainment. Apart from being credited with multiple achievements like being a Jeopardy contestant, Sanjit has also bagged many Emmy Awards as an executive.

His LinkedIn bio mentioned that he ran a digital content team at ABC and worked as a TV producer on various shows like Desperate Housewives, Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Oscars.

Meanwhile, the multi-talented television producer is now making headlines for dating Sutton Stracke. Only time will tell whether their relationship will become a part of RHOBH’s storyline in the future.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke was previously married for 17 years

Sanjit has appeared on RHOBH season 12 twice — the first time was when he went on a date with Sutton, and the second time was via FaceTime where he met her co-stars.

Before Sanjit, Sutton was in a serious relationship with Michael, who had appeared several times in seasons 10 and 11. During the season 11 reunion episode last year, Sutton revealed that the two parted ways on Valentine’s Day.

The RHOBH star was previously married to Christian Stracke. They were childhood sweethearts who got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2017. The two have three kids together — daughter Porter and sons James and Philip.

It is clear that Sutton has a new man in her life, and they seem to have become pretty serious about each other. Her recent Instagram post made their relationship official.

RHOBH season 12 has a few more episodes before its finale. Whether Sanjit will appear in any of those or not, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch a new episode of the reality TV show every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 PM ET.

