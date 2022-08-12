Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 12, 2022, Friday

After the conclusion of the legendary 38th season, which saw juggernauts like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider, Jeopardy! is all set to air another encore episode tonight, featuring five-day champion Andrew He. Many might wonder why this episode is so special. In short, this is the episode where the brilliant game show contestant, Amy Schneider, began her dominating streak.

The upcoming episode will see Andrew He face off against freelance artist and designer Max McDonald and engineering manager Amy Schneider. This is a very special episode of a very special season.

The classic game show Jeopardy! first began airing in 1964 and has lasted the test of time, becoming one of the most popular shows in the history of American television. Based on general knowledge and trivia skills, this popular game show's appeal stems from its offbeat format and engaging content. The final round also plays a significant part in the show's ever-growing popularity.

We'll wager a dollar that you'll remember what happened on this episode from 11/15/21.

The final round of the show not only has some odd challenges but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can often be a complicated process owing to the constantly changing categories and topics, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the answer to the final question, of the upcoming final round below.

August 12, 2022, Friday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Final Resting Places"

The final question for the upcoming round on August 12, 2022, reads:

"A cemetery on this island has the graves of Robert Fulton & 2 of the first 4 Treasury Secretaries."

This is an oddly complicated topic and requires knowledge about various different fields to answer correctly.

The final round follows an odd format where the participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often result in a lot of complications.

The solution to the August 12 final Jeopardy!

Solution: Manhattan.

Bound on four sides by the Hudson River, Harlem River, East River, and New York Harbor, Manhattan is officially considered an island, even if this fact is easy to ignore. Robert Fulton, Alexander Hamilton, and Albert Gallatin are all buried at Trinity Church Cemetery, which is located on the island of Manhattan.

In the final round, participants have to make a difficult choice. They can either play the round and run the risk of losing their entire earnings for the day, or bow out and lose the chance to extend their streak to another day. The final round is considered the toughest one in Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, August 12, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are:

Software developer Andrew He

Freelance artist and designer Max McDonald

Engineering manager Amy Schneider

This episode will mark the beginning of Amy's world-class streak.

Edited by Babylona Bora