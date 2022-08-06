Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 5, 2022, Friday 

The upcoming rerun of Jeopardy! is ready to return with another encore episode on August 5, 2022. Though the show has officially concluded its brilliant 38th season, it continues to air reruns to fill the time before the new season airs.

The upcoming episode will feature five-game champion Tyler Rhode playing against project director Tony Freitas and hotel senior sales manager Julian Huerta.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world owing to its engaging nature and offbeat format. Over the years, the game show has built a loyal fanbase all over the world. The final round of the show is also an important factor in its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! employs a variety of offbeat techniques, alongside letting viewers participate from the comfort of their homes. This leads to the immense popularity of the final round. Viewers do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. Over its decades-long run, this has become a cult practice among fans of the show.

However, this is not always easy as the categories and topics vary significantly in each episode, making the process much harder. That's where we come in. If you're struggling with the upcoming final question or are looking for more information about the upcoming episode, scroll on.

August 5, 2022, Friday - Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for August 5, 2022, reads:

In 2021 experts in Oslo concluded that it was the artist who wrote on this painting, “Could only have been painted by a madman”

This question is from the category "Paintings." Now, this is a topic that many have knowledge about. The painting in question is also very popular, so this should be easy for art enthusiasts and trivia buffs.

The final round follows an offbeat format, where the participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. As fun as it sounds, it can lead to some real confusion in most cases.

The solution to the August 5, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round's question is as follows.

Clue: In 2021, experts in Oslo concluded that it was the artist who wrote on this painting, “Could only have been painted by a madman.”

Solution: Scream.

Perhaps one of the most relevant paintings in pop culture, Scream is the brainchild of Norwegian artist Edvard Munch. It was first displayed in Oslo in the 1890s. The famous inscription was initially believed to be written as a comment, but experts later deciphered that it was written by the painter himself.

In the final round, participants are faced with a tough choice. They can either play the round and risk losing their entire earnings for the day or walk away and lose the opportunity to continue their streak. Some of the best players of the game have fumbled in the final round.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, August 5, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the show are healthcare data specialist Tyler Rhode, project director Tony Freitas, and hotel senior sales manager Julian Huerta. This is one of the most interesting episodes of the season and deserves an encore.

