Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 29, 2022, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 38 is set to air its final episode tonight. Reigning champion Katrina Hill, who won her first game in the previous episode, will try her best to win in the finale.

Season 38 has been highly entertaining so far, especially with brilliant players like Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider forging memorable streaks. While the last few weeks have seen contestants struggling to hold on to their streaks, that has also proved to be quite exciting for viewers. The upcoming episode will see Katrina Hill face off against associate professor Darin Ciccotelli and attorney Luigi De Guzman.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular American game shows and it dates back to the early 1960s. The unique format is one of the reasons why the show has a loyal fanbase that stretches across the globe. Each episode consists of three contestants who are tested on their general knowledge, trivia skills, and ability to perform under pressure.

The final round has its own set of exciting twists, and is hence very popular among fans of the game show. Furthermore, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. They can guess the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, this is not always an easy task as it is impossible to be well-versed in all the topics of the final round. To help you out, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode of the show below.

July 29, 2022, Friday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The upcoming final question of the show is from the category "Tech History." The clue reads:

"For about 20 years after its invention, it had few practical uses; then suddenly it revolutionized grocery checkouts & home audio."

This topic seems more accessible than many of the other recent categories in the final round. Viewers and participants may figure this one out as the question is not very difficult, but it may cause some confusion.

The final round follows a unique format where the contestants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Solution to the July 29, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round of Jeopardy! read as follows.

Solution: Laser.

The laser is a device that emits light using the process of optical amplification. When Theodore Maiman invented the first functional laser back in 1960, it had few practical purposes apart from showcasing the wonder of light emission. It took some time for the laser to be put to proper use, but now it is fairly common.

The final round of Jeopardy! puts players in a dilemma. They can either play the final round and risk their hard-earned money or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, July 29, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the show are non-profit professional Katrina Hill, associate professor of rhetoric & composition Darin Ciccotelli, and attorney Luigi De Guzman.

Katrina played brilliantly in the previous game and fans are eager to see if she can continue her dominance.

