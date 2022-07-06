Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 5, 2022, Tuesday

Jeopardy! Season 38 aired its latest episode on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the episode welcomed champion Yungsheng Wang and two new players.

The game show has been running for decades and has been one of the most popular television programs ever. It won the Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 in the category of Outstanding Game Show for the 19th time over the years.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

In the July 5 episode, Yungsheng Wang went up against Suzy Garver, an elementary school teacher originally from Eugene, Oregon, and Jake Marvin, a banking analyst from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Yungsheng Wang

In the last couple of episodes, Jeopardy! has seen one-day winners lose their second game. Yungsheng Wang managed to break this record as he continued his streak on his second day on the show.

In the latest episode, the categories of the first round were It Happened in July, A Number Between 1 & 100, Animal Sounds?, A Novel Death, The III, and Stuck in the Middle with ‘Q.’

Yungsheng had a good start in Round 1 with no incorrect responses and earned $6,400. Jake and Suzy also played decently well and banked $2,200 and $1,000, respectively.

In the second round, the categories were A Dip in the Bay, Economics, Actresses in the Show, 19th Century Technology, The Arts, and Tool Words & Phrases.

Yungsheng and Jake got a good jump in the Double Jeopardy round as they both got Daily Doubles. Yungsheng scored $15,800, Jake banked $12,500, and Suzy came third with $4,600.

The Final Jeopardy question was answered correctly only by Yungsheng. Suzy lost $4,599 and took home only $1. Jake’s fate was even worse. He lost all the amount as he wagered his entire earnings ($12,500), leaving him with $0. Yungsheng wagered $9,201 and gave the correct answer.

Hence, Yungsheng Wang won Jeopardy! today.

Yungsheng Wang: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy!)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round was “National Historic Sites,” and the clue read:

“Less than 100 yards north of the J. Edgar Hoover Building is this notorious location.”

The answer to the clue was “Ford’s Theatre.”

Ford’s Theatre is the place where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. It is less than 100 yards north of the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

While Yungsheng guessed right, Jake wrote "Watergate" and Suzy guessed "grassy knoll."

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy The latest hot game show: "Say Hi or Walk By?" The latest hot game show: "Say Hi or Walk By?" https://t.co/N2Q7ido6Mi

Here's a look at the final results:

Yungsheng Wang: $15,800 + $9,201 = $25,001 (What is Ford’s Theater?) (2-day total: $47,801)

Suzy Garver: $4,600 – $4,599 = $1 (What is the grassy knoll?)

Jake Marvin: $12,500 – $12,500 = $0 (What is Watergate?)

With a second-day win, Yungsheng’s total has gone up to $47,801. The public defender from Los Angeles, California, will now return to defend his win in the next episode of the show.

Yungsheng graduated from Westminster Christian Academy in Opelousas. He got his bachelor’s degree in biology and East Asian languages from Dartmouth College, New Hampshire.

After receiving a master's degree in Chinese literature, Yungsheng entered law school in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, he participated in the Sherri Shepherd-hosted Best Ever Trivia Show.

Yungsheng will appear on the next episode of Jeopardy! on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far