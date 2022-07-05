Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 4, 2022, Monday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 38 aired on Monday, July 4, 2022. The episode featured one-day winner Eleanor Dixon and two new contestants.

Eleanor was the champion in the previous episode that aired on Friday, July 1, 2022. She defeated fellow one-day winner Dave Bzdak and won a total amount of $20,818. Since the departure of Megan Wachspress (six wins) on June 14, the show has not seen a winner maintaining the streak for more than a day or two.

In today’s episode, returning champion Eleanor Dixon competed against Yungsheng Wang (a public defender from Los Angeles, California) and Andie Huskie (an educator from Geneva, New York).

Mayim Bialik hosted the latest episode of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning competition series.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Yungsheng Wang

The July 4 episode was particularly interesting because a contestant's luck turned around in the final round, and the participant ended up with just $1.

The categories of the first round included “Orchestral Instruments, Name the Automaker, TV, Silent Consonant Words, Tunnels, Bye George.” While the returning champion struggled with the questions, Yungsheng led the first round after both 30 and 15 clues. Andie also played decently well and banked $4,400. Yungsheng’s total was $6,600, and Eleanor earned $2,600.

The second round’s categories included “Non-Orchestral Instruments, Starts with 'AU,' It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Medical Adjectives, Old Movies, The Power of the Doge.” In the Double Jeopardy round, Andie managed to surpass Yungsheng’s first round total and bank $12,200. Yungsheng, on the other hand, delivered six incorrect answers, leaving him with a total of $11,800 up until this round. Eleanor was still at the bottom with a total earning of $5,784.

In the Final Jeopardy round, only one contestant could answer the final question correctly. Returning champion Eleanor delivered the wrong answer and lost her wagered amount of $3,799, which left her with $1,985. Andie, who went into the final round with $12,200, wagered $12,199. Unfortunately, his response was incorrect, and he went home with just $1. It was Yungsheng who gave the right answer and earned his wagered amount ($11,000), which made his total $22,800.

Hence, Yungsheng Wang won Jeopardy! today.

Yungsheng Wang: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round changed the course of the game for all three players. The category was "The Eastern US,” and the clue read:

“At its peak, this state had six seats in the House of Representatives; since the 1930s, it has had just one.”

The correct response to the clue was “Vermont.”

While the question seemed easy, not all three contestants of today’s episode were able to think of the right answer. Andie wrote "Delaware," and Eleanor mentioned "Rhode Island." Only Yungsheng got it right, and he emerged as the winner of tonight’s game.

Take a look at the final results of the July 4 episode:

Yungsheng Wang: $11,800 + $11,000 = $22,800 (What is Vermont?) (1-day total: $22,800)

Eleanor Dixon: $5,784 – $3,799 = $1,985 (What is Rhode Island?)

Andie Huskie: $12,200 – $12,199 = $1 (What is Delaware?)

With today’s win, Yungsheng banked his one-day total of $22,800 and will return to the battle once again in the upcoming episode. Only time will tell whether he’ll be able to break the losing streak of previous one-day winners.

The next episode will air on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with two new contestants and one returning champion.

