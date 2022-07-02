Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 1, 2022, Friday

The latest episode of Jeopardy!, which aired on Friday, July 1, 2022, featured three contestants, including one-day winner Dave Bzdak.

Dave banked $2,000 after defeating June 29, 2022, episode winner Halley Ryherd, who took home just $1. Viewers have not seen a champion with a longer winning streak since Ryan Long’s 16-day streak, which was ended by Eric Ahasic (six wins).

Jeopardy! is a game show where questions are posed in the form of clues, and answers are given in the form of questions. The official synopsis of the recent Daytime Emmy Award-winning series reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

In the latest episode, returning champion Dave Bzdak, a Syracuse professor, was up against Eleanor Dixon, a freelance technical editor from Vero Beach, Florida, and Shayan Sadegh, a medical scribe from Potomac, Maryland.

The previous episode's winner, Dave Bzdak, was unable to bag a second win in today’s episode. Luck was not in his favor from the very start.

The categories of the first round were On A Holiday, U.S. Cities, Animals & The Law, Fruits & Vegetables in French, Game Plan, and ‘X’s & ‘O’s.

Florida native Eleanor Dixon led this round with six correct responses at the start of the game. She banked $3,400. Meanwhile, Dave was seen struggling as he scored $3,000. Shayan Sadegh played decently well and earned $2,000.

The second round’s categories were One-Word Nonfiction Titles, Filmed in Georgia, It’s a Process, 20th Century Names, A Disaster of Biblical Proportions, and Italian Loanwords.

Dave’s struggles continued in the Double Jeopardy round as he landed in third place with total earnings of $6,600. Shayan’s game improved, and he banked $10,400. Meanwhile, Eleanor’s total jumped to $12,218.

In the Final Jeopardy round, all three contestants delivered the correct answer. Shayan played safe and wagered $2,801, Dave bet $3,801, and Eleanor wagered $8,600.

Hence, Eleanor Dixon won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category in the final round of the latest episode was “World Geography,” and the clue was as follows:

“Mont Bellevue de l’Inini is the highest point in this European possession largely covered by the Amazon rainforest.”

The correct answer, in the form of a question, was “What is French Guiana?”.

Mont Bellevue de l’Inini is also known as Mont Bellevue, Bellevue de l’Inini, Montagne Bellevue, and Montagne Bellevue de l’Inini. It is French Guiana’s highest point, with an elevation of 851 meters.

In the latest episode, all three contestants gave the right answer, thus receiving their wagered amount. The final results of the July, 1, 2022, episode are as follows:

Eleanor Dixon: $12,218 + $8,600 = $20,818 (What is French Guyana?) (1-day total: $20,818)

Shayan Sadegh: $10,400 + $2,801 = $13,201 (What is French Guiana?)

Dave Bzdak: $6,600 + $3,801 = $10,401 (What French Guyana?)

With the win, Eleanor banked $20,818 in total. She will return to play in the next week's episode. Only time will tell whether the 59-year-old will record another win or lose the game in her second episode on the show.

The competition series, hosted by Mayim Bialik, will return on Monday, July 4, 2022.

