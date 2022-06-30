Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 29, 2022, Wednesday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 38 aired on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The show’s host, Mayim Bialik, welcomed three contestants, including one-day champion Pete Chattrabhuti, an attorney from Washington, DC.

Pete earned $10,800 on June 28, 2022, by ending Joe Feldmann’s two-day winning streak. Since Eric Ahasic defeated Ryan Long’s 16-day streak, no contestant has managed to equal his wins. Even Ahasic and Megan Wachspress could only win six games each.

In today’s episode, returning champion Pete Chattrabhuti competed against two new participants — Lauryl Tucker, an associate professor from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Halley Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Waukee, Iowa.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Halley Ryherd

Halley Ryherd (she/her) @Halley_BuzzesIn Fun fact, a very sweet family friend found this @Jeopardy watch for me while thrifting, and was so excited to send me to LA with it. He watched my episode today from a chemo treatment room and immediately texted me “the watch was lucky”!!! Fun fact, a very sweet family friend found this @Jeopardy watch for me while thrifting, and was so excited to send me to LA with it. He watched my episode today from a chemo treatment room and immediately texted me “the watch was lucky”!!! https://t.co/aR3tfojZ0E

Pete Chattrabhuti couldn’t secure a second win on Jeopardy!. After one win, he was defeated by Halley Ryherd in today’s episode.

The first round’s categories were Statuary Hall: The State Represented, Stanning That Ship, Chuck D Times 3, Diet Hard with a Vengeance, Let’s Go Back in Time Machine Movies, and Words Derived From Body Parts.

While Pete initially took the lead, the second half of the round showed Halley’s skills as she got the opportunity to pick the 31st clue. With just a $200 difference between the two players’ earnings, Pete banked 4,200, Halley scored $4000, and Lauryl got $4,000.

The categories of the second round were Literary Title Characters, Science-Podge, Municipal Music, In the Dictionary, -Ola, and He Was a Shogun.

The Double Jeopardy round turned out to be lucky for Halley as her total earnings went up to $14,000. Lauryl also played well and banked $11,000, while Pete struggled as his total earnings were $8,600.

The Final Jeopardy round highlighted the consequences of being overly competitive. Pete wagered a huge chunk from his total earnings, while Lauryl tried to beat Halley by also wagering a big amount. Unfortunately, none of the three could deliver the correct answer to the final clue. Thus, Pete was left with just $600, Lauryl with $4,799 and Halley with $5,999.

As a result, Halley Ryherd won Jeopardy! today.

Halley Ryherd: Tonight’s winner (Image via @Halley_BuzzesIn/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The latest episode featured an interesting category in the final round. The category was “Television History,” and the clue was:

“In the opening scene of its July 21, 1969 pilot episode, a man carves the letter D into wet cement.”

The correct response was “Sesame Street.”

None of the contestants got the right answer. Pete wrote ‘Dick Tracy,’ Halley wrote ‘I,’ and Lauryl guessed ‘Ge.’

Pete lost his second game as he answered incorrectly and lost $8,000 from today’s earnings ($8,600). Lauryl’s incorrect response saw her lose $6,201 from her total amount of $11,000. Meanwhile, Halley lost $8,001 from her total earnings of $14,000.

The final results are as follows:

Halley Ryherd: $14,000 – $8,001 = $5,999 (What is I) (1-day total: $5,999)

Lauryl Tucker: $11,000 – $6,201 = $4,799 (What is Ge)

Pete Chattrabhuti: $8,600 – $8,000 = $600 (What is Dick Tracy)

Halley Ryherd is a real estate attorney from Iowa who assumed that a call from Jeopardy! was an April Fool’s prank. Addressing the same in an interview, she said:

“I got a call on, of all days, April 1, from 'Jeopardy!' and I was thinking, ‘If this is my brother, I’m gonna kill you.'”

After realizing it was not a prank call, Halley went to Culver City, California, to record her episode.

Halley is a trivia nerd and loves to love quizzes. She graduated from Southeast Polk High School and then went to Iowa University. She pursued law at Drake University.

Halley will return for the next episode of Jeopardy!, which will be released on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

