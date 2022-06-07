Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 6, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! returned with a brand new episode on Monday, June 6, 2022, featuring two fresh faces and one returning champion.

The popular game show has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats since 1964, and the new episode delivered a similar experience.

The official synopsis of the longest-running competition series reads:

“A quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.”

In the June 6 episode, host Mayim Bialik welcomed 16-day champion Ryan Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Stephanie Garrison, an actor from Laguna Hills, California.

Jeopardy Winner Today - Eric Ahasic

Ryan Long's winning streak came to an end on June 6, 2022. The new participants appeared to be very competitive in tonight’s game show.

In the first round, the categories were On the Coast; Sound Up!, Science Stuff, Movie Titles of a Lifetime (Network), Non-Medical Doctors, and It’s Rhyming Day. The three contestants went right into competition mode with their signaling device and tried to give the correct answers.

During the Daily Double segment, Long tried to take the lead by betting $2,000 but answered incorrectly. This gave the lead to Eric Ahasic, who earned $3,600. Stephanie Garrison tied with Long at $2,400.

The second round’s categories included On the Coaster, Written in Cyrillic, D-Day the 6th of June, Anthropology, Women Writers, and 1992 Films.

Eric gave two correct responses (D-Day the 6th of June and Written in Cyrillic) in the Double Jeopardy round and one incorrect answer due to lack of time. Despite giving the wrong answer, he won the round banking $10,200, while Stephanie earned $9,200 and Long $6,800.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Eric was the only contestant who gave the correct answer, with the remaining two unable to provide the right response.

Eric Ahasic subsequently won Jeopardy, thereby ending Ryan Long’s 16-day winning streak.

Eric Ahasic: Tonight’s Final Jeopardy! winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy Today Results

The category for the final round of the June 6, 2022 episode was “Greek Mythology,” and the clue was:

“Of the argonauts seeking the Golden Fleece, these two from the same family were from Sparta, according to Homer.”

The answer was: “Who are Castor and Pollux?”

Ryan Long wrote Agamemnon & Menelaus and wagered $6,799, which he lost as the answer was incorrect. Stephanie Garrison also answered incorrectly as she wrote Achilles & Aeschylus and wagered $6,000. Only Eric Ahasic got it right and won the bet amount, $8,201.

Take a look at the final round results from the June 6, 2022 episode:

Eric Ahasic: $10,200 + $8,201 = $18,401 (Who are Castor and Pollux?)

Stephanie Garrison: $9,200 - $6,000 = $3,200 (Who are Achilles & Aeschylus?)

Ryan Long: $6,800 - $6,799 = $1 (Who are Agamemnon & Menelaus?)

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy These famous Philadelphians got nothing on you, Ryan! These famous Philadelphians got nothing on you, Ryan! https://t.co/b9QZYDb56a

With this episode, Ryan Long lost his winning streak, which went for 16 episodes. During this run, he earned a total amount of $299,400.

Eric Ahasic, on the other hand, will return in the next episode. Interestingly, the Twin Cities meteorologist has been trying to enter the show for 15 years, according to a local publication. He has been working at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service since 2015.

In an interview, Eric addressed his nervousness before filming began. He said:

“It’s a very high-stress environment, but the best part of the experience was that the staff is so good at what they do. Everyone involved — the contestant coordinators, the cameramen, the host — help calm things down so we can have fun with it.”

Eric will return to the show with two new participants on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

