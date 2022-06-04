Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 3, 2022, Friday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! aired on Friday, June 3, 2022, and featured two new contestants and one returning champion. The competition series has been running for decades since 1964. While the first edition ended in 1975, the TV series was revived in 1984, and remains one of the most popular shows among game show lovers.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“A quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.”

The June 3 episode saw returning champion Ryan Long compete against two new challengers, testing their knowledge and buzzer skills.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Ryan Long

Ryan Long, an Uber and Lyft driver from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, made his 16th appearance as the champion competitor on the show. His opponents included Lucia Yang, a medical and doctoral student originally from San Diego, California, and Wyatt Yankus, a policy analyst from Washington, DC.

The first round witnessed close competition between Long and Yankus. The 15-day champion was leading with $4,600, while Yankus was not far behind with $4,200. Yang was trying her best to play the game well, but she finished the first round with just $800 in her kitty.

In the Double Jeopardy round, Long proved why he’s the champ. His bank balance saw a big jump as his total went up to $19,200. Meanwhile, Yankus banked $8,800 and Yang posted $4,200.

The Final Jeopardy round saw Yankus and Long deliver the correct answer, which added an extra $800 to his total amount, Subsequently, Ryan Long won Jeopardy! today.

Ryan Long: Tonight’s Final Jeopardy! winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! result today

The category for the final round was “Technology,” and only two out of three competitors could answer the question correctly.

The clue was:

“Upon the first use of this in 1844, the Baltimore Sun declared that time and space had been annihilated.”

The answer to this clue was "Telegraph."

Elaborating on the final round’s clue and answer, it was Samuel Morse who sent the first-ever telegraph message from Washington D.C. to Baltimore in 1844 through an experimental line. Addressing the event, The Baltimore Sun wrote:

"Prof. Morse’s Telegraph has already, during the first week of its operations, been proved to be of the greatest public importance. Time and space has been been completely annihilated."

In the latest episode, host Mayim Bialik first asked Lucia Yang to reveal her answer. She wrote, “What is the steamboat?,” and she bet $0 for this round. The next contestant to reveal his answer, or we can say question to the clue, was Wyatt Yankus, and his response was “What is the Telegraph?” As he answered correctly, his wagered amount, $4,800, was added to his total win. Then came Ryan Long’s chance to answer the final round's question. He, too, stated telegraph as the answer and wagered $800, leaving him with a total of $20,000.

Take a look at the final round results from the June 3, 2022 episode:

Ryan Long: $19,200 + $800 = $20,000 (16-day total: $299,400)

Wyatt Yankus: $8,800 + $4,800 = $13,600

Lucia Yang: $4,200 - $0 = $4,200

Long’s continued his 16-day winning streak on the June 3 episode. In the previous episode, the 39-year-old rideshare driver earned a place in the show’s annual series, Tournament of Champions. He will appear alongside Mattea Roach, who was the last champion before Long and won 23 games on the show.

Earlier Amy Schneider held the winning streak baton with 40 wins to her credit. Schneider ranks second, only after Ken Jennings (74 wins), in the show's history of winners.

The next episode will air on Monday, June 6, 2022.

