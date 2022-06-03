Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 2, 2022, Thursday

Jeopardy! aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 2, 2022, featuring three contestants and host Mayim Bialik.

The game show has been running since 1964 and has not lost its charm as fans are still eagerly waiting to find out who has the longest winning streak, along with the answers to the final question. The last contestant with an incredible winning record was Mattea Roach, who bagged 23 wins on the show.

Meanwhile, the latest episode’s participants included customer success manager Maya Sudarsana, professor Tom Philipose, and 14-day champion Ryan Long.

Jeopardy! Winner Today - Ryan Long

After Mattea Roach, the new contestant to boast of the winning streak is Ryan Long. In the June 2 episode, the 14-day champion was up against Maya Sudarsana from Boston, Massachusetts, and Tom Philipose from Forest Hills, New York, both hoping to end Long’s streak.

In the first round, Philipose ended in the lead with $8,800, while Long followed with $8,600. Sudarsana was pretty behind Long and Philipose with -$200 in her pocket.

The second round changed the game for Long. He got the lead by banking $22,800, while Philipose earned $18,800 and Sudarsana was at $2,000. In the Final Jeopardy round, Long wagered $3,500, while the other two betted all the earnings they banked in the episode. Interestingly, none of the participants answered correctly in the final round, leading to them losing the money they wagered. Subsequently, Ryan Long won Jeopardy today.

Ryan Long: Tonight’s Final Jeopardy! winner (Image via jeopardy/Instagram)

Today's final Jeopardy results

In the final round, the category “UNESCO World Heritage Sites," was a bit difficult. The clue was:

"Known as the female Lawrence of Arabia, Gertrude Bell called this place 'a fairy tale city, all pink & wonderful.'"

The answer or one can say the question to the clue was: "What is Petra?"

Instead of answering Petra in Jordan, Ryan Long said Baghdad, while Maya Sudarsana and Tom Philipose stated Jaipur.

Take a look at the final round, June 2, 2022, results:

Ryan Long $22,800 – $3,500 = $19,300 (15-day total: $279,400)

Maya Sudarsana $18,800 – $18,800 = $0

Tom Philipose $2,000 – $2,000 = $0

With the June 2 episode’s win, Long has jumped to a 15-day winning streak. The 39-year-old Philadelphia native is an Uber and Lyft driver, who refers to his brain as a “storage locker." He has earned a whopping amount and a place in the series' annual Tournament of Champions.

Speaking about the money, he told The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“The money’s life changing. It’s not like I’m set for life, but if I’m smart with it, I can definitely do some things. I’m very happy and very, very fortunate.”

The champion had a near-death experience during COVID-19, which affected his paycheck. Meanwhile, his intelligence is helping him earn big for his 8-year-old son Nathan.

Among the top 10 winning streaks on the show, Long stands in the ninth position, after David Madden (19 wins in 2005 earning $432,400 in total) and before Matt Jackson (13 wins in 2015 earning $411,000). The remaining top seven winning streaks include Ken Jennings (74 wins), Amy Schneider (40 wins), Matt Amodio (38 wins), James Holzhauer (32 wins), Mattea Roach (23 wins), Julia Collins (20 wins), and Jason Zuffranieri (19 wins).

Meanwhile, the next episode will air on Friday, June 3, 2022.

