Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and fans of the show are already waiting for the final question's answer. The upcoming episode will feature the category, "UNESCO World Heritage Sites," and the solution for the final round will be Petra.

The American game show Jeopardy! has been around for decades, dating back to 1964, and has captivated audiences around the globe with its engaging nature and offbeat format. The final question is one of the most prominent reasons for the game show's popularity.

The upcoming episode of the show will be played among 14-day champion Ryan Long, customer success manager Maya Sudarsana, and writing professor Tom Philipose. Ryan Long has been building a great streak for nearly two weeks now and doesn't look like he is about slow down anytime soon.

The final round of Jeopardy! is especially popular among fans as they like to participate in the game by guessing the answer ahead of the show's airtime. In case you need some help, here is the clue, solution, and explanation for the final round of Jeopardy! on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Story continues below ad

Clue and solution to the June 2 Final Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Ryan Long's investment in himself has certainly paid off! Ryan Long's investment in himself has certainly paid off! https://t.co/6JJtPlcqpN

The final round is unique because the participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

The category for June 2, 2022, is "UNESCO World Heritage Sites."

Clue: Known as the female Lawrence of Arabia, Gertrude Bell called this place "a fairy tale city, all pink & wonderful."

Solution: Petra.

Gertrude Bell, the renowned English archaeologist, visited Petra in 1900 and called it a 'fairy tale.' Bell was widely known for her extensive knowledge of the Arabic region.

Story continues below ad

More about today's Final Jeopardy! round

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Ryan Long has earned his place on the Leaderboard of Legends! Check out the full list here: bit.ly/2GgeZ5a Ryan Long has earned his place on the Leaderboard of Legends! Check out the full list here: bit.ly/2GgeZ5a https://t.co/OG6KbkB8zF

Jeopardy! is a game rooted in general knowledge and trivia that is played among three contestants. The upcoming round will see three contestants, namely Ryan Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, Boston-based customer success manager Maya Sudarsana, and Tom Philipose, a writing professor from Forest Hills, New York.

Ryan Long has built a massive streak for the past 14 days, accumulating a total of $260,100 as of the previous episode. By now, he is officially a part of the 38th season's Hall of Fame, which includes legendary players like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider.

Story continues below ad

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy No matter how cute you are, if you bite the bouncer, they aren't going to let you in. No matter how cute you are, if you bite the bouncer, they aren't going to let you in. https://t.co/Xday22Bugf

The final round offers a dilemma to the three participants. Players can either play in the final round and risk their day's winnings, or walk out and keep what they won until then. By winning the final round, a contestant can continue their streak to the next day.

If you want to find out more about the topic of today's final question, read on.

More about Petra

Story continues below ad

Petra, originally known as Raqmu, is a famous archeological site in southern Jordan, dating back to 300 B.C. It is one of the most prominent heritage sites in the world, with its historical tombs and temples carved into pink sandstone cliffs that are the reason behind its famous nickname, "Rose City." Historians have also discovered Nabataean presence in the area that dates back to the second century BC.

Petra is one of the most prominent tourist attractions in Jordan, with a peak of 1.1 million visitors in 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far