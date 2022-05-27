Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 27, 2022

The popular game show Jeopardy! is all set for another exciting round on May 27, 2022, with ten-day champion Ryan Long ready to return for another game, facing chief strategy officer Srimal Choi, and community college history instructor Aaron Gulyas. This season of the show has been a massive hit because of contestants like Matt Amadio and Amy Schneider, who had some brilliant streaks to their names.

Jeopardy!, the knowledge-based trivia game, is one of the most popular game shows on American television dating back to the 1960s. Its captivating nature and offbeat content are the primary reasons for its popularity. But the final round of the game show is also a significant reason for its popularity across the world. The final round provides a classic dilemma as well as an unusual challenge to the contestants.

Moreover, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Over time, it has become a common practice for viewers to guess the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time. But not everyone has Jeopardy-level knowledge. That's where we come in. If you are looking for the answer to the final question of Jeopardy! for May 27, 2022, scroll on.

Clue and solution to the May 27, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The category for May 27, 2022, is "Sports and Entertainment." This is a topic most casual trivia fans would be comfortable with.

Clue: In 2021 this Hall of Fame athlete launched Omaha Productions.

Solution: Peyton Manning.

One of the biggest names in the NFL, Peyton Manning, created Omaha Productions in his post-playing career. It was named after the shotgun-formation catchphrase. Omaha is well known for Manningcast, a football program.

The format of the final round is peculiar, as it provides the answer to the contestants while they have to figure out the question. It also gives the contestants a choice. At this point, contestants can either play the last round and risk their entire winning for the day or bow out with whatever they have won on the day. By winning the final round, participants can extend their streak to another day.

Ryan Long will play his eleventh game in the upcoming episode, slowly making his way into the hall of fame, which was well stacked in the 38th season of Jeopardy!, especially after the brilliant run by Mattea Roach, who lasted on the game for 23 days.

If you want to find out more about the subject of today's final question of Jeopardy!, read on.

More about Peyton Manning

Peyton William Manning is a former football player who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 18 seasons before retiring in 2015. Widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Peyton Manning spent 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he earned a hoard of accolades and helped the team become consistent playoff contenders.

He was selected in the 1998 NFL draft by the Colts, where he remained till 2010. After a year of rest following a complicated surgery, he returned to play for Denver Broncos from 2012 to 2015. He ended his career with a win at Superbowl 50, making him the first starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl for more than one franchise.

Peyton Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

