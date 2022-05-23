Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 23

Jeopardy! has been around ever since game shows started becoming popular back in the 1960s. Being one of the most prolific and popular shows, it is currently in its 38th season, captivating audiences with its engaging and offbeat nature for decades now. It has also managed to build a loyal fanbase that stretches across the globe.

The popularity of the game show stems from its brilliant but odd format and a very intriguing final round, which also allows the viewers to participate in the game. Jeopardy! is typically played between three contestants and has a heavy emphasis on general knowledge and trivia skills. Along with this, participants are required to perform under extreme pressure.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy If you were on Jeopardy!, what would your contestant interview story be? If you were on Jeopardy!, what would your contestant interview story be?

The current season of the game show is also one of the most popular ones in the long history of its existence. This is mainly due to some excellent contestants like Matt Amadio, Mattea Roach, and Amy Schneider, who have thrilled the world with their exceptional streak. Currently, Ryan Long has also caught significant momentum, winning six days in a row and is ready to play another one in the upcoming episode.

The audience can participate in the final round from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode airs. Over the years, this has become a cult practice among loyal fans of Jeopardy! As fun as it sounds, this is not always easy as not every viewer has Jeopardy!-level trivia knowledge. But that is where we come in. If you are struggling to figure out the final answer for May 23, 2022, keep reading.

Clue and solution to the May 23 Final Jeopardy!

The final round of the game show is a very interesting affair, where the participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question. Participants will also be given a choice in the final round. They can either play the round and risk it all in a bid to continue their streak or they can walk away with their winnings for the rest of the day.

The final round has been the downfall of many great players like Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider.

The upcoming round will be played between Ryan Long, writing center coordinator Mari Chao and content strategist Jodi Harris.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Ryan's got so many facts bouncing around his brain he doesn't know what to do with them all. #overheardonset Ryan's got so many facts bouncing around his brain he doesn't know what to do with them all. #overheardonset https://t.co/0p9ogXfnDY

The category for the final question of Jeopardy! for May 23, 2022, is "Medicine."

Clue: Post-this disease syndrome affects many survivors, of which the U.S. is estimated to have 300,000, the vast majority over 65.

Solution: Polio.

Post-Polio Syndrome, or PPS, continues to affect survivors of Polio to this day. The primary symptom of the disease is the weakening of muscles that were originally affected by Polio.

More about Polio

Poliomyelitis, commonly shortened to Polio, is a viral disease that is caused by the poliovirus. In extreme cases, the virus can cause partial or complete paralysis. It spreads through contaminated food, water, or intimate contact with an infected person. Though asymptomatic for many infected people, it can cause moderate to severe damage to about 0.5 percent of the population.

Most people also don't develop symptoms of the virus, but in certain cases, it exhibits flu-like symptoms, including a sore throat, fever, headache, etc. The disease can be easily prevented by administering vaccines at an early age.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another exciting night of Jeopardy!

