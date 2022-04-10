When will Mayim Bialik shoot her final episode of Jeopardy!? Host reveals date and more

Jeopardy!'s current host Mayim Bialik, an actress, neuroscitist, and author, has been hosting episodes of season 38 of the game show, alongside Ken Jennings for nearly a year now. She recently revealed that she will continue hosting the show until May 6, 2022, and will shoot the final episode of the current season as well.

ABC @ABCNetwork Who will win bragging rights and $250,000? Find out as @MissMayim hosts the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship , starting tomorrow at 8/7 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! @Jeopardy Who will win bragging rights and $250,000? Find out as @MissMayim hosts the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship, starting tomorrow at 8/7 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! @Jeopardy https://t.co/NwYnF4WeBm

The 46-year-old Call Me Kat actor stated in March 2022, that she is presently scheduled to host the game show until early May, and even hopes to land the role indefinitely. She is presently sharing hosting responsibilities with Jennings for season 38, while fans of the popular game show await the revelation of Alex Trebek's replacement.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings as the co-hosts of Jeopardy! Season 38

In December last year, it was publicly confirmed via a tweet that the show's 2021 presenters Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik would continue to headline the long-running quiz show in 2022.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy ! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer. We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer. https://t.co/KSdWCRqHzl

Following the contentious departure of former executive producer Mike Richards, who was initially scheduled to take over the Alex Trebek role, both Jennings and Bialik were introduced as permanent hosts in September. The show's producer and host Richards stepped down from the position after the revelation of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations.

The Big Bang Theory actress returned to the game show on January 31, just days after Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider's unprecedented 40-day winning streak came to an end with Ken Jennings at the helm. Furthermore, in addition to continuing her everyday presenting responsibilities, the actress will host another quiz show special, National College Championship.

Fans' reaction to the news

While Jennings will almost certainly return before the end of Season 38, it is now Mayim's time to lead the competitors, and fans aren't happy about it.

Skip @JustSkipBaby @Jeopardy I was actually a little sad Ken wasn’t hosting. I’d wish they just make up their mind and make Ken the permanent host with Mayim the host of the specials. Tired of guessing who’s going to be host each week. @Jeopardy I was actually a little sad Ken wasn’t hosting. I’d wish they just make up their mind and make Ken the permanent host with Mayim the host of the specials. Tired of guessing who’s going to be host each week.

Skip @JustSkipBaby @Jeopardy I was actually a little sad Ken wasn’t hosting. I’d wish they just make up their mind and make Ken the permanent host with Mayim the host of the specials. Tired of guessing who’s going to be host each week. @Jeopardy I was actually a little sad Ken wasn’t hosting. I’d wish they just make up their mind and make Ken the permanent host with Mayim the host of the specials. Tired of guessing who’s going to be host each week.

While many fans want Ken Jennings to be the permanent host, the upcoming episodes will continue to be hosted by Jennings and Bialik, until a new official host is appointed.

Bialik has been public about her wish to continue hosting the show. According to sources, the actress openly declared her desire to stay on the show for longer:

"I have very publicly thrown my hat into that ring." She continued, "I like to say as an actor, and as a potential Jeopardy! host, we live season to season so what I know is where I am until May 6."

No one really anticipated the task of replacing the legendary Alex Trebek as host. Bialik and Jennings are still getting their footing in a post that was formerly perfected by the guy who sat atop the podium for 37 seasons.

Mayim Bialik expresses her excitement on her role as a host

Mayim Bialik has been vocal about the fans' excitement in learning who will take over as host of the game show, as well as the backlash following the dismissal of short-term host Mike Richards.

According to sources, Mayim said:

"It's been unbelievable. It's an unbelievable turn of events in my life and career to have this opportunity. But yes, I did not know the depth of in particular the social media presence of people who are so passionate about Jeopardy!"

She added,

"Candice Bergen and Dustin Hoffman would email me frequently during filming, 'this a great episode tonight of Jeopardy!'. I have heard from people who I never would have thought were Jeopardy! people who are like, Oh, I don't miss it every single night. I'm in front of that TV. So I've learned so much about humans and I think most people watch Jeopardy!"

Stay tuned to find out about the game show's next permanent host, while loyal fans clamour online defending their favorite.

Edited by Khushi Singh