How did Reagan White end up with zero cash prize in Final 'Jeopardy!' in April 7's episode?

On Thursday's episode of Jeopardy, two-day champion Mattea Roach competed against a college student from New Jersey, Reagan White, and sportscaster from New York, Mike Janela.

While all players amassed a good amount of cash prizes, Reagan White lost all her amount due to the wrong answer in the final round of the fan-favorite game show.

Jeopardy question that made Reagan White lose all her money

Final Jeopardy! bemused all three contestants of the game show, Mattea Roach, Reagan White, and Mike Janela.

White was confident and bet everything in the round, only to lose all that amount in the end. Roach’s gamble was well planned and made her the winner of the episode, again.

The category on April 7 episode of the Final Jeopardy was, Inventions, and the clue for the same was: Patented in 1955. It did not go over well in the high-end fashion world, but the then-new aerospace industry found it very useful.

The clue referred to George de Mestral, a Swiss electrical engineer who invented hook-and-loop fasteners in the 1950s, which is now known as Velcro. Although the invention did not become a hit in the fashion industry, it did garner a lot of attention in the aerospace world. The name of the company is derived from a portmanteau of the French words for 'velvet' (velours) and 'hook' (crochet).

But instead of Velcro, Roach answered nylon, losing only $6,801 of her total. White mentioned the invention as pantyhose, making her lose all of her $11,600, while, Janela couldn’t come up with a response. The final results of the episode were:

1. Mattea Roach - $9,599

2. Mike Janela - $1,793

3. Reagan White - $0

Roach, a tutor from Toronto, Canada, amassed a two-day total of $70,801. She dominated Wednesday night’s game as well as Thursday night’s game.

In the first round, Roach used her experience to her advantage and dominated the buzzer, answering 13 out of 14 questions correctly. She ended up banking $6,600, while White collected $2,400 and Janela finished with -$600.

Reagan White made a comeback managed during Double Jeopardy! by answering more questions. However, Roach hit on the Daily Double, finishing the second round in the lead with $16,400. White ended up with $11,600 and Janela ended the round with $1,800.

The American quiz competition show features contestants answering general knowledge clues and pop culture questions at times. The original daytime version of the game show was created by Merv Griffin.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan