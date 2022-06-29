Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 28, 2022, Tuesday

Jeopardy! Season 38 aired a new episode on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, featuring three contestants.

According to the show’s rules, the contestant who earns the highest amount in an episode will be declared the winner. They will then return in the next episode with a chance to establish a winning streak.

The longest winning streaks this year belong to Mattea Roach (23 wins) and Ryan Long (16 wins).

In today’s episode, host Mayim Bialik welcomed two-day champion Joe Feldmann, a technology professional from Bethesda, Maryland. Joe ended Jeff Weinstock’s (2 wins) streak on June 24, 2022. He has earned a total of $45,000 so far.

The episode saw Joe going up against two new contestants: Pete Chattrabhuti, an attorney from Washington, DC, and Marina Hays, a textile conservator originally from New York, New York.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Pete Chattrabhuti

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Pete Chattrabhuti

See, now THIS is how you dress for a Jeopardy appearance, folks! Also his contestant anecdote was about his lucky orange tie and I always love when contestants mention their outfit or jewelry in the interview.

Since Ryan Long’s exit, none of the new contestants have been able to hold the champion’s position for long. Joe Feldmann also lost the competition in his third game, similar to Jeff Weinstock. The June 28 episode saw a new champion in Pete Chattrabhuti.

In the first category of the episode, the categories were The Nifty ’50s, Othello Macbeth or Hamlet Sayeth…, Never Won an Emmy, 12-Letter Words, What Are You Afraid Of?, and Shoe Know It!.

Pete didn’t have a good start as he only made $800 in the first round. Meanwhile, Joe and Marina played a decent game, and their respective earnings were $5,800 and $3,400.

The categories of the Double Jeopardy round were The Map of Europe, Archaeology Glossary, Dual Biographies, Government Programs, Hit Me, and With Your Best ‘Shot.’

The three contestants gave each other tough competition in the second round. Pete covered a lot in this round, which helped him surpass Joe’s earnings ($10,600) with $10,800. However, both men were defeated by Marine, as her total earnings went up to $11,000. Interestingly, all three had a difference of $200.

In the Final Jeopardy! round, none of the contestants managed to deliver the correct answer. Joe and Pete played smartly and wagered $0, while Marina wagered $5,500. The latter’s total came down to $5,500, while the other two’s total remained the same.

Hence, Pete Chattrabhuti won Jeopardy! today.

Pete Chattrabhuti: Tonight’s winner (Image via Pete Chattrabhuti/LinkedIn)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the final round of the latest episode was “Poets’ Corner at Westminster Abbey,” and the clue was:

“At his 1892 burial, fit for a baron, the organist put music to his words, ‘I hope to see my pilot face to face when I have crost the bar.’”

The answer to the clue was “Alfred, Lord Tennyson.” None of the contestants were able to answer correctly as they guessed Lord Byron.

Two-day champion Joe Feldmann lost the game with just a $200 difference, giving the audience a new champion: Pete Chattrabhuti.

Here's a look at the final results from today’s episode:

Pete Chattrabhuti: $10,800 – $0 = $10,800 (Who is Lord Byron?) (1-day total: $10,800)

Joe Feldmann: $10,600 – $0 = $10,600 (Who is Lord Byron?)

Marina Hays: $11,000 – $5,500 = $5,500 (Who is Lord Byron?)

The new winner, Pete Chattrabhuti, is an attorney from Washington, District of Columbia, United States. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is an associate at Hollingsworth LLP and has around 10 years of job experience working in four different companies.

Pete completed his high school education at the Harvard-Westlake School and pursued a B.A. Political Science from George Washington University. He later got his Doctor of Law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Pete will return for the next episode, which is all set to air on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

