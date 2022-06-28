Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 27, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! Season 38 returned with a brand new episode on Monday, June 27, 2022, featuring returning champion Joe Feldmann and two new contestants.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. Airing since 1964 (the latest edition started in 1984), it has won multiple awards. Last week, it bagged the Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 in the Outstanding Game Show category. The win marked the show’s 19th Emmy.

On June 27, 2022, Jeopardy! returned with three contenders. These were one-day winner Joe Feldmann, a technology professional from Bethesda, Maryland, Armand Sanchez, a high school teacher from San Jose, California, and Emma Henke, a writer from Madison, Wisconsin.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Joe Feldmann

Joe Feldmann is a one-day champion ($22,900), who started his winning streak on Friday, June 24, 2022. He defeated two-day winner Jeff Weinstock, a marketing lecturer from Miami, Florida.

The latest episode was pretty intense, with all three contestants battling it out to score big. The categories of the first round were F1 Grand Prix Sites, I Speak for the Trees, Business Names, Summer’s Here, More than One Meaning, and Feeling Science-‘E.’

Armand Sanchez was initially leading the game after 15 clues, but Joe Feldmann surpassed him after the break. Armand scored $6,000, Joe earned $6,600, while Emma Henke banked $4,600.

Emma played extremely well in the second round, leaving Armand in third place. The categories of the Double Jeopardy round were Art Lovers, Southern Capitals, The National League, Female Founders, Books & Their Movies, and Ends in S-T-Y.

Emma delivered the maximum number of correct responses in this round. She bailed $11,000 by answering 11 clues correctly, while Joe managed to maintain his lead in the game with seven right answers. His total was $11,800.

Unfortunately, Armand lost money as he was not quick enough to respond. Additionally, he didn’t answer in the form of a question. This bought his total earnings to $6,800.

In the Final Jeopardy round, only one contender delivered the correct response. Emma and Armand both incorrectly answered the final clue and lost their wagering amounts. Their total came down to $7,000 (Emma) and $1,800 (Armand).

Joe came up with the right answer and scored his wagering amount of $10,300, making his second day total at $22,100.

Hence, Joe Feldmann won Jeopardy! today.

Joe Feldmann: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy!)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The latest episode, hosted by Mayim Bialik, had an interesting category called “The World of Today.” The clue was:

“Partly because it was a monosyllable, this word was chosen as "a noun that conveys the idea of a unit of cultural transmission.”

The correct answer was “Meme.”

The word is an abbreviation of the Greek word Mimeme, and it was abbreviated by Richard Dawkins. In his 1976 book titled The Selfish Gene, he said:

“We need a name for the new replicator, a noun that conveys the idea of a unit of cultural transmission, or a unit of imitation. 'Mimeme' comes from a suitable Greek root, but I want a monosyllable that sounds a bit like 'gene.' I hope my classicist friends will forgive me if I abbreviate mimeme to meme.”

In the latest round, Joe was the only one with the correct response, while Armand and Emma gave incorrect answers.

Take a look at the final results of the June 27 episode:

Joe Feldmann: $11,800 + $10,300 = $22,100 (What is a meme?) (2-day total: $45,000)

Emma Henke: $11,000 – $4,000 = $7,000 (What is thought)

Armand Sanchez: $6,800 – $5,000 = $1,800 (What um?)

With today’s win, Joe became a two-day champion, banking $45,000 in total. He will return for the next episode, which will air on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

