Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 23, 2022, Thursday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 38 aired on Thursday, June 23, 2022, featuring new champion Jeff Weinstock.

The marketing lecturer from Miami, Florida, ended Megan Wachspress' six-day winning streak in the previous episode, which aired on June 22, 2022. He emerged as a champion after leading all three rounds of the game show. His one-day winning amount was $11,202.

Jeff returned to the award-winning competition series today to compete against two new players: Whitney Wood, a history professor from Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada, and Andrew Lewis, a lawyer from Oakland, California.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Jeff Weinstock

Jeff (Jeffrey) Weinstock started his winning streak by beating Megan Wachspress on Wednesday's episode. Tonight, he continued the streak and became a two-day champion.

The first round’s categories on today's episodes were My Personal Quotation Device, Kitchen Tools, Pop Culture is Always In Season, You’ve Been Booked, The Devil, and The ‘D’ Tails.

The round was pretty intense as the competitors, especially Jeff and Andrew, had a close game. Jeff banked $3,000, while Andrew scored $3,800. Whitney played quite well as she was in the lead with $4,800 in her pocket.

In the second round, the entire scoreboard changed as Jeff took the lead and earned $20,000. Andrew was in second place with $11,000 and Whitney came last with earnings of $7,600.

The categories of the Double Jeopardy round were It’s Anarchy, Vowel-Consonant-Vowel-Consonant, Published Posthumously, That Used to Be a Trademark, Mountains, and It Came from a Graphic Novel.

Jeff’s second-round score was a turning point in today’s game.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the participants gave a correct response. Thus, Whitney’s total came to $2,600, and Andrew’s came to $1,000. While the two new contestants wagered a big amount in the final round and lost, Jeff’s strategy to bet just $2,001 worked, leaving him with $17,999 cash.

Hence, Jeff Weinstock won Jeopardy! Today.



Final Jeopardy! results today

The June 23, 2022, episode’s final round category was “Classic Albums,” and the question (in the form of a clue) read:

“This classic album by a southern rocker gets its title from a Civil War quote by a Union admiral.”

The correct response to the clue was “Damn the Torpedoes.”

None of the contenders gave the right answer. Thus, all three lost their wagered amount.

Whitney couldn’t think of anything, so she lost $5,000. Andrew wrote Let It Burn and lost $10,000, while Jeff guessed "whites of their eyes," which was also incorrect.

Here's a look at the final results of today’s episode:

Jeff $20,000 – $2,001 = $17,999 (What is the whites of their eyes?) (2-day total: $29,201)

Whitney $7,600 – $5,000 = $2,600 (What is ?)

Andrew $11,000 – $10,000 = $1,000 (What is Let it Burn)

With today’s win, Jeff became a two-day champion, and his total amount came to $29,201. The marketing lecturer from Miami, Florida, has a string of academic achievements that make him the perfect candidate for the game show.

Prior to becoming a professor, Jeff was a corporate executive working in the US for 20 years in international marketing. He is currently a professor in the Business School at the University of Miami.

Jeff is a Yale graduate who pursued higher education at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Some of his achievements include being named as one of the “Top 50 Undergraduate Business Professors in the US” and winning (five times) the Excellence in Teaching award at the University of Miami.

Jeff will return to play the game once again in the next episode, which will air on Friday, June 24, 2022.

