Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 10, 2022, Friday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! aired on Friday, June 10, 2022, featuring returning champion Eric Ahasic and two new contestants.

The first edition of the longest-running game show aired between 1964 and 1975. The show then returned in 1984, and has been running as one of the most popular game shows on American television since then. While the format is similar to a quiz show, there is a big difference. Players are presented with clues in the form of answers, and they have to respond in the form of questions.

The June 10 episode saw the 4-day champion Eric Ahasic (a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, go up against Randy Moss, an attorney from Walnut Creek, California, and Siobhan Doherty, a voice and speech teacher from Santa Barbara, California.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Eric Ahasic

After defeating 16-day champion Ryan Long to create a fresh streak, Eric Ahasic is on fire. He managed to bag a fifth-day win to his credit.

The first round’s categories included Where Am I?, Movies with Narrators, Animal Anagrams, The Shirt off Our Back, U.S. Dates, and Jane Austen-Tatious. Eric was leading the round with 30 clues and banked $7,600, while Siobhan could only earn $2,400 even after winning the $1,000 allowance. Randy ranked second with $5,400.

The categories in the second round (The Double Jeopardy) were A History of Nonviolence, Notes for a Biography, Killer Tunes, Earth Science, Secret Services, and P is the Only Consonant. Eric was in luck tonight as he found two Daily Doubles in his 12th and 19th pick respectively. After he gave correct responses, his total came up to $28,400 post the second round. Randy played well too and banked $13,800, while Siobhan went into the final round with just $3,600.

Eric Ahasic: Tonight’s Final Jeopardy! winner (Image via Jeopardy)

The Final Jeopardy's category was “The Western Hemisphere,” and Randy was the only one to give the correct answer. The other two contestants lost their bets. However, all three participants wagered small amounts, so Randy’s win in the final round didn’t affect Eric’s Friday total. With $28,000 to his name, Eric won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! result today

The category for the final round was “The Western Hemisphere,” and only one of the contestants succeeded in giving the correct answer.

The clue read:

“Brazil stretches 2,700 miles from the Atlantic in the east to Serra do Divisor National Park on the border with this country in the west.”

The answer, in the form of a question, was, “What is Peru?”

The Serra do Divisor National Park mentioned in the clue is Brazil’s westernmost point that borders the periphery of Peru. Randy answered correctly, while Eric and Siobhan guessed Ecuador.

Take a look at the final results from the June 10 episode below.

Eric Ahasic: $28,400 – $400 = $28,000 (What is Ecuador?)

Randy Moss: $13,800 + $200 = $14,000 (What is Peru?)

Siobhan Doherty: $3,600 – $5 = $3,595 (What is Ecuador?)

With his fifth day win, Eric’s total has gone up to $133,801. Host Mayim Bialik announced at the beginning of the episode that the 32-year-old meteorologist would qualify for the Tournament of Champions if he won his 5th game. It seems that Eric is now in the qualifier, which means he will soon face Ryan Long once again.

Before Eric and Ryan, the game show’s winning baton was in Mattea Roach’s hand (23 wins). Amy Schneider, with 40 wins to her credit, ranks in second place in the list of winning streaks. The first position is ruled by Ken Jennings (74 wins) who sometimes appears as the host of the competition series.

The next episode of the show will air on Monday, June 13, 2022.

