Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 14, 2022, Tuesday

Jeopardy! Season 38 aired a new episode on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, featuring two new participants and a returning champion.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the game show saw Eric Ahasic dethrone 16-day winner Ryan Long last week. The meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, managed to maintain his winning streak for six days and won $160,601, prior to tonight's episode.

Addressing his winning streak earlier, he said:

“I think that anyone who comes on this show, you hope you can win one [game]. Then, if I can win one, I can win two. If I can win two, I can win three and just keep riding the wave as long as possible.”

In tonight’s episode, Ahasic was up against Barry Margulies, a professor emeritus at Towson University in Lutherville, MD, and Megan Wachspress, an attorney from Berkeley, CA.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Megan Wachspress

Eric Ahasic’s luck ran out on the June 14, 2022 episode as Megan Wachspress beat him by just $2. Let's see how things went in favor of Megan.

The first round’s categories included The Early 1800s, The Moral of the Fable, Clever Crossword Clues, Sun Up, Well It’s 5 for the Money, and 3 for the Show. Eric Ahasic started the day as a champion by winning the first round and bagged $5,000. Barry Margulies banked $4,600 and Megan scored just $1,800.

The Double Jeopardy! round’s categories were Isles of the British Isles, Partners in Rhyme, Mammals, Communications, Songs of Innocence & Experience, 3 Letters, and E in the Middle. The three contestants played a close match in the second round with Eric banking $18,600, Megan securing $10,000 and Barry winning $9,000. It was the six clues from the final 12 clues that gave Megan a good jump in her total score.

The Final Jeopardy! round changed the game for Eric as he failed to give the correct answer. He wagered $1,401, and lost the bet, so his total came to $17,199. Barry, too, answered incorrectly and lost $8,000, leaving him with just $1,000 to take home. Only Megan answered correctly, and she wagered $7,201, so her total went up to $17,201.

Hence, Megan Wachspress won Jeopardy! today.

Megan Wachspress: Tonight's winner

Final Jeopardy! result today

The category of the final round in the Tuesday, June 14, 2022, episode was “1972,” and the clue was:

“In June he said, 'Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is… a comedy of errors.’”

The correct response to the clue was, “Richard Nixon.”

In 1972, "The Watergate" incident turned out to be one of the biggest historical scandals in American bureaucracy, and it led to Richard Nixon’s downfall. Addressing the incident later, he said:

“When you get in ... say, 'Look the problem is that this will open up the whole, the whole Bay of Pigs thing, and the President just feels that, uh, without going into the details — don't, don't lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is a comedy of errors …”

Take a look at the final results:

Megan Wachspress: $10,000 + $7,201 = $17,201 (Who is Richard Nixon?) (1-day total: $17,201)

Eric Ahasic: $18,600 – $1,401 = $17,199 (Who is John Dean?)

Barry Margulies: $9,000 – $8,000 = $1,000 (Who is Haldeman?)

It seems that only Megan Wachspress was familiar with the famous quote as she won the game show today comprehensively. She became the champion to end Eric Ahasic’s 6-day winning streak. Considering that the difference between their final amounts was just $2, one can say that it was an extremely close finish.

While Ahasic lost the streak today, he’ll return for the Tournament of Champions to compete against past champions like Ryan Long (16 wins) and Mattea Roach (23 wins).

Meanwhile, Megan will return for the next episode, which will air on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

