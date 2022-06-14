Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 13, 2022, Monday

The latest episode of Jeopardy!, which aired on Monday, June 13, 2022, featured two new contestants and a returning champion.

The series has been airing for decades, with its original edition released in 1964 (until 1975). Merv and Julann Griffin were the creators. The program returned in 1984 and is now in its 38th season.

The official synopsis of the Daytime Emmy-winning show reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, tonight’s game show welcomed five-day winner Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota. His total win was $133,801. He went up against Mazin Omer, a student from Toledo, Ohio, and Lisa Hernson, a banking director from New York.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Eric Ahasic

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy 24 correct responses per game on average. 13 out of 15 Daily Doubles found. 4 out of 5 runaway games. These aren't just good stats — they're potentially super-champ good. 24 correct responses per game on average. 13 out of 15 Daily Doubles found. 4 out of 5 runaway games. These aren't just good stats — they're potentially super-champ good. https://t.co/P6WVUrVRrg

The latest episode’s quiz was intense, but Eric Ahasic surprised fans this time as well. He managed to bag his sixth-day win on June 13, 2022.

The first round’s categories were: Hungary, Book Title References, Knight After Knight, Pre Historic, Texting Texting, One Two.

Mazin tried his best to compete with Eric in the first round. However, he couldn’t match the champion's game after incorrectly answering the first Daily Double and several clues. Lisa was seen struggling to keep up with the competition, while Eric was leading the game with multiple correct responses. In the end, Mazin earned $2,800, Lisa banked -$200, and Eric scored $6,800.

The Double Jeopardy round’s categories are: U.S. History, Astronomy, Biblical Women, Finance Bros, Rock Docs, Decipher Our Top-Secret Code Part II.

In this round, Mazin played well and brought up his score to $9,200, while Lisa managed to remove the negative and bag $200. Eric, on the other hand, earned big by just responding correctly to Daily Double clues. His total was $29,400.

The Final Jeopardy was answered correctly by just one contestant — Lisa. She wagered her entire winning amount and luckily delivered the correct response. Her total subsequently went up to $400.

Mazin and Eric gave wrong answers and wagered $8,799 and $2,600, respectively. While Mazin’s total score went down to $401, Eric’s final earning was $26,800.

Hence, Eric Ahasic won Jeopardy today.

Eric Ahasic: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! result today

The final round’s category in the June 13, 2022, episode was “TV Legends,” and the clue read:

“Buster Keaton considered her the tops in her field &, in fact, was one of her early mentors.”

The correct response to the clue was “Lucille Ball.”

Lisa Hernson gave the correct answer. Mazin Omer wrote Mary Tyler Moore, while Eric Ahasic guessed Ginger Rogers.

Here's a look at tonight’s results:

Eric Ahasic: $29,400 – $2,600 = $26,800 (Who is Ginger Rogers?) (6-day total: $160,601)

Mazin Omer: $9,200 – $8,799 = $401 (Who is Mary Tyler Moore?)

Lisa Hernson: $200 + $200 = $400 (Who Lucille Ball?)

Eric first won on June 6, 2022, when he ended Ryan Long’s 16-day winning streak. According to reports, the meteorologist has been trying to enter the show for 15 years.

Addressing his nervous emotions when he first started filming, Eric said:

"It’s a very high-stress environment, but the best part of the experience was that the staff is so good at what they do. Everyone involved — the contestant coordinators, the cameramen, the host — help calm things down so we can have fun with it.”

Last week, the 32-year-old qualified for the Tournament of Champions. He will return to Jeopardy! on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for the next game.

