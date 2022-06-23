Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 22, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Season 38 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, featuring Mayim Bialik as the host.

The Big Bang Theory alum welcomed three contestants tonight, including six-day champion Megan Wachspress, an attorney from Berkeley, California.

Megan started her winning streak by beating Eric Ahasic last week. With her intelligence and luck, she managed to survive six games and banked a total of $60,603 until June 21, 2022.

Megan’s competitors for the June 22 episode were Jeff Weinstock, a marketing lecturer from Miami, Florida, and Sarah Brogren, a writer from Burbank, California. Both contestants played well and tried their best to win tonight’s game.

Megan Wachspress, who had been winning the competition for six days straight, was finally sent home.

Marketing lecturer Jeff Weinstock ended her six-day winning streak and didn’t let her beat Eric Ahasic’s record.

In the latest episode, the first round’s categories included were ____ing Book Titles, Old Ad Slogans, Word Origins, The Senator’s First Name, Face/Palm and The Song of the Day.

Megan was unable to find a grip on the game from the start. She struggled to score in the first half but delivered five correct responses in the second half. However, it was not enough to win the first round, leaving her in third place. She banked $2,800, Jeff earned $5,000, and Sarah got $3,800.

The Double Jeopardy round’s categories were Hail to the Chef, The 1800s, On Planet Pop Culture, In This Economy?, Rocks & Plants…, and Double Double E.

Viewers saw a tie between Sarah and Jeff in this round as they both banked $7,000. However, the second round didn’t turn out to be successful as it saw 14 incorrect responses and was immediately cut off. Megan’s total up until this round was $5,600.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Jeff and Megan answered correctly, while Sarah’s response was incorrect. Jeff smartly wagered a sufficient amount that could end Megan’s streak, and his strategy worked.

Megan, who wagered $1,401, gave the right answer to the final round’s question and earned $7,001 by the end of the episode. Sarah put all the earnings up for the bet and unfortunately gave a wrong answer, leaving her with $0. Jeff wagered $4,202 and answered correctly, which brought his total up to $11,202.

Hence, Jeff Weinstock won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round’s category was “19th Century Literature,” and the clue read:

"This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird ‘equally capable of speech.’”

The correct response to the clue was “Edgar Allan Poe.”

While Jeff and Megan answered correctly, the latter’s total was pretty low. Thus, her six-day winning streak came to an end. Sarah, on the other hand, went home empty-handed as she wagered all her earnings and then answered incorrectly.

The final results of the latest episode are as follows:

Jeff Weinstock: $7,000 + $4,202 = $11,202 (Who is Edgar Allan Poe?) (1-day total: $11,202)

Megan Wachspress: $5,600 + $1,401 = $7,001 (Who is Edgar Allen Poe)

Sarah Brogren: $7,000 – $7,000 = $0 (Who R.L. Stevenson?)

Jeff will now appear on the next episode of the show. Only time will tell whether he will be able to maintain his winning streak.

The next episode of Jeopardy! will air on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

