Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 21, 2022, Tuesday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 38 aired on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, featuring five-day winner Megan Wachspress and two new contestants.

The game show sees three players (including a returning champion) answering general knowledge questions to win prize money.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the June 21 episode welcomed five-day champion Megan Wachspress, an attorney from Berkeley, California. She was up against Rob Kaplan, a teaching physician from Los Angeles, California, and Jenny Sholar, a pre-school teacher from Madison, Wisconsin.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Megan Wachspress

Megan Wachspress ended six-day champion Eric Ahasic’s winning streak on June 14, 2022. By winning today’s episode, she has become the six-day champion. Only time will tell whether she can beat Eric’s record.

In the June 21 episode, the first round’s categories were Geographic Superlatives, Red All Over, Taking Stock Symbol, TV Factoids, Kids’ Books and 3 Letters in a Row Alphabetically.

Jenny Sholar led the first round with a total of 16 correct responses and earned $4,600. Megan banked $1,200, while Rob Kaplan’s earnings went to a negative (-$200).

The second round’s categories were History, Movie Inspirations, I Don’t Hear a Symphony, Medical Breakthroughs, Transplants and “M.R.” Aye!.

In the Double Jeopardy round, Rob didn’t lose a chance to score, leaving him with 13 correct responses and $16,500 in earnings. Jenny banked $12,200, and Megan scored $8,400.

The Final Jeopardy round once again brought luck to Megan. Despite being in second and third place in the first two rounds respectively, she managed to win the game with just $2 difference.

Jenny and Rob failed to give correct answers in the final round. As a result, their total went down to $3,500 and $8,599, respectively. Megan correctly responded to the final clue, which made her total score $8,601.

Hence, Megan Wachspress won Jeopardy! today.

Megan Wachspress: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the final round, which aired on June 21, 2022, was “Geography Words,” and its clue was as follows:

"From Greek for “chief” & “sea”, this word originally referred to the Aegean, known for its many island groups.”

The answer to the clue was “Archipelago.”

Only Megan Wachspress answered the final round correctly. Jenny wrote Tyrrhenian, while Rob guessed Nemmihant. The final results are as follows:

Megan Wachspress: $8,400 + $201 = $8,601 (What is archipelago?) (6-day total: $60,603)

Rob Kaplan: $16,500 – $7,901 = $8,599 (What is Nemmihant? (judged illegible))

Jenny Sholar: $12,200 – $8,700 = $3,500 (What is to Tyrrhenian?)

Megan’s tendency to answer correctly in the final round has helped her maintain her winning position on the game show. As mentioned earlier, she won with just $2 difference in the latest episode. The same happened in the June 16, 2022, episode as well.

Megan’s six-day win total was $60,603. She has now qualified for the Tournament of Champions, where she’ll face this year’s champions: Mattea Roach (23 wins), Ryan Long (16 wins) and Eric Ahasic (6 wins).

If Megan wins another game, she will beat Eric in the winning streak list. The Ivy League graduate will now appear as the returning champion in the next episode, which will air on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

