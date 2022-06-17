Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 16, 2022, Thursday

Jeopardy! aired a new Season 38 episode on Thursday, June 16, 2022, featuring two-day champion Megan Wachspress. After defeating six-day winner Eric Ahasic and other contestants, she appeared in the latest episode to compete against two new participants.

The competition series has a quiz format where questions are in the form of clues and answers are in the form of questions. In the first round, contestants have the opportunity to earn big as the last two rounds get challenging to score. In the final round, contenders have to wager money, starting from $0 to their total amount earned in one episode.

In the latest episode hosted by Mayim Bialik, Megan Wachspress ($28,801) was up against Sarah Borrelli, an attorney from Hamilton, Montana, and Steve Ruiz, a doctoral student from Gilbert, Arizona.

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Megan Wachspress

Megan Wachspress, an attorney from Berkeley, California, once again succeeded in bagging today’s title on the show. Her total three-day score/amount is now $34,402.

The first round saw a tie between Megan and Steve. While the returning champion got lucky as her clue #2 turned out to be the Daily Double, Steve also played wonderfully by giving six correct responses to 15 clues. Both of them banked $6,600, and Sarah earned $2,600.

The categories for the first round were Artists & Their Subjects, All Alliterative Familiar Phrases, Classic Lit, Horror Movies, Get Out and The “O” Men.

The second round’s categories were Who Was Where When, Places in the USA, It’s All Relativity, Classic Cars, Everything’s Coming Up Roses and From “B” to “I.”

Steve was leading the Double Jeopardy round with a total score of $16,200. Sarah, who came third in the first round, played pretty well in Round 2 as her total went up to $13,400. Megan also managed to follow them and scored $11,800.

None of the contestants answered correctly in the Final Jeopardy round, but the game went in favor of the returning champion as she took the lead.

Megan was careful with her bet as she wagered $6,199, which she then lost. Thus, her total was $5,601. Steve lost the competition with just $2, with his total earnings at $5,599. He and Sarah wagered around $10,000, which brought their total earnings way down, leaving the winning floor to Megan.

Hence, Megan Wachspress won Jeopardy! today.

Megan Wachspress: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The latest episode of Jeopardy! was pretty intense. The final round’s category was “Debut Novels,” and the clue was:

"Published in 1991, this novel, the first in a series, has been described as 'historical fiction with a Moebius twist.'”

The answer to the clue was “Outlander.”

The novel Outlander by Diana Gabaldon was first published in 1991 and was popularly known as “historical fiction with a Moebius twist.”

All three participants gave incorrect answers. Megan wrote Wolf Hall, while Steve guessed Interview with a Vampire. Sarah wanted to go with Abraham Lincoln but only got as far as "Lin."

Megan Wachspress won today's game show because of her safe-play strategy. She wagered a lesser amount compared to Steve and Sarah, which helped her emerge as a Day 3 winner with just a $2 difference from Steve.

Here's a look at the final results:

Megan Wachspress: $11,800 – $6,199 = $5,601 (What is Wolf Hall?) (3-day total: $34,402)

Steve Ruiz: $16,200 – $10,601 = $5,599 (What is Abraham Lin)

Sarah Borrelli: $13,400 – $10,000 = $3,400 (What is Interview with a Vampire?)

After three wins, Megan will now return in the next episode, which will air on Friday, June 17, 2022.

