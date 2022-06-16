Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 15, 2022, Wednesday

A new Jeopardy! Season 38 episode aired on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, and was hosted by Mayim Bialik. She welcomed two new contestants and one returning champion on today’s episode.

The game show is a quiz competition series where three contestants are provided clues in the form of an answer and are required to guess the question. The official description of the longest-running show reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

In the June 15 episode, Megan Wachspress, an attorney from Berkeley, California, was the returning champion who ended Eric Ahasic’s six-day winning streak on Tuesday. Megan entered today’s episode with a one-day total worth $17,201. She was up against Gregory Scruggs (a journalist from Seattle, Washington) and Peggy Gibbons (a legal editor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada).

Today's Jeopardy! winner, Megan Wachspress

The June 15 episode was one of the less intense episodes of Season 38. Peggy Gibbons was quick enough to respond correctly to multiple clues in the first round, and Gregory Scruggs struggled with the same. Megan Wachspress also had a good start.

The categories for the first round were:

Milwaukee: News Clues

Body Parts in Latin

Sticks & Stones

The Brady Bunch

Coach & Horses

We’re Full!

Peggy was leading the first round, as she banked $5,400, and she was followed by Megan in second place ($4,800) and Gregory in third place ($600).

The Double Jeopardy round’s categories were:

The 5th Century

On the Map of Africa

Orphans in Books

State Flora

TV Monsters

Getting “W-R-M”

Peggy and Gregory struggled to get through the second round, while Megan’s score jumped to a total of $11,600. Gregory managed to add $400 to his total balance in this round ($1,000). However, Peggy banked zero dollars, leaving her with a total of $5,400.

The Final Jeopardy round didn’t turn out in favor of Gregory, who bet $998 and lost, leaving him with just $2. Peggy also failed to provide the correct answer and lost $1,000 (bringing her total to $4,400). Only Megan answered correctly, but she didn’t wager any amount, and her balance remained at $11,600.

This led to Megan Wachspress winning Jeopardy! today.

Megan Wachspress: Tonight’s winner (Image via Megan Wachspress/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the final round, which aired on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, was “Brands.” The clue read:

“Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Evan Strong, and Roy Campanella broke barriers representing this brand.”

The answer to the clue was “What is Wheaties?”

In the latest episode, contestants Peggy Gibbons and Gregory Scruggs failed to correctly answer the question. Only Megan Wachspress got it right. She won the final round and became the two-day champion with a total earning of $28,801 ($17,201 + $11,600).

Here's the final results of the June 15, 2022 episode:

Megan Wachspress: $11,600 + $0 = $11,600 (What is Wheaties?) (two-day total: $28,801)

Peggy Gibbons: $5,400 – $1,000 = $4,400 (What is Adidas?)

Gregory Scruggs: $1,000 – $998 = $2 (What is Louisville Slugger?)

Megan defeated Eric Ahasic in the previous episode and ended his six-day win streak. He went home with a total of $160,601.

Meanwhile, fans would like to see how far Megan goes. She currently works at Sierra Club as a staff attorney. After graduating from J.D. Yale Law School, she pursued an M.Phil from the University of Cambridge and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. Only time will tell whether the Ivy League lawyer manages to create a winning streak of her own.

Megan will return to the show for the next episode on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far