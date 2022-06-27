Jeopardy! producer hints new hosts announcement “very, very soon” days after show was criticized over spelling error

Jeopardy! won the Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 in the Outstanding Game Show category announced last week. Meanwhile, at the event, executive producer Michael Davies hinted at introducing new hosts of the show pretty soon.

The show bagged the title for the 19th time and has maintained its winning streak for three years. It won the award after beating other game shows like Family Feud, The Price Is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, and Wheel of Fortune.

Since the demise of Alex Trebek in 2020, the longest-running competition series has yet to find a permanent host. Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik and the show’s champion Ken Jennings have been sharing host duties for two years.

Bialik’s hosting has received flak in the past, and the show was recently slammed for a spelling error. Amid the controversies, EP Davies has now hinted at welcoming new hosts.

What did Michael Davies say about Jeopardy! host?

Jeopardy! has been receiving backlash from fans for several reasons. Earlier, EP Mike Richards was set to take Alex Trebek’s place as the host, but his controversial statements forced him to step down from his role.

To add to that, viewers have not been a fan of Mayim Bialik’s hosting as she was seen making several mistakes during the show. The competition series was recently criticized over a spelling error during one of the episodes.

Looking at this growing list of mistakes, EP Michael Davies mentioned hiring new hosts in his backstage interview at the Daytime Emmy Awards 2022.

In a statement, Davies addressed the Mike Richards incident and said:

“The scandal was, as we call it at Jeopardy!, ‘the awkward months.’ But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important. What’s happened over the course of the season — Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider and Mattea [Roach] and Ryan [Long] — really made us just remember how incredible the game is. The stars of our show and Mayim [Bialik] and Ken [Jennings] have done incredible job hosting.”

Davies continued:

“We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions —we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

The game show airs Monday to Friday, featuring two new contestants and one returning champion.

Who won the June 24, 2022 episode?

This year, Mattea Roach (23 wins) and Ryan Long (16 wins) were the two contestants who made incredibly impressive winning streaks. Long's streak was ended by Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic, who lost his streak after six games to Berkeley attorney Megan Wachspress.

Megan, on the other hand, was defeated after six games by Jeff Weinstock, a professor from Miami, who would continue his streak for only two episodes. On June 24, 2022, the professor was defeated by Joe Feldmann, a technology professional from Bethesda, Maryland.

Joe was leading the game from the first round itself. He made $6,800 in round 1, while Jeff made $4,600 and the third contender, Lauren, earned $5,200. Their second round’s earnings were - Joe's $16,600, Jeff's $11,400 and Lauren's $11,200.

In the Final Jeopardy, Joe and Lauren answered correctly. The final results were:

Joe $16,600 + $6,300 = $22,900

Lauren $11,200 + $800 = $12,000

Jeff $11,400 – $11,001 = $399

With his one day win, Joe’s total earning was $22,900. The new champion will now return in the next episode, which will air on Monday, June 27, 2022.

