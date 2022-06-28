Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 28, 2022, Tuesday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will mark the return of the prolific Joe Feldmann, who has already accumulated $45,000 in his two-day stint on the show. He will face Pete Chatrabuti, an attorney from Washington, DC, and Marina Hays, a textile conservator from New York. Given how intense this entire season has been, the upcoming episode may also pack some surprises.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular American game shows in the world that has been around since the 1960s. Currently, in its 38th season, the show has captivated fans around the world with its engaging content and offbeat nature. This season has also been one of the most popular seasons of the long-running game show owing to some legendary competitors like Mattea Roach, Matt Amadio, and Amy Schneider.

The final round of the show deserves a lot of credit for the steadily growing popularity of the game show. In the final round, players face a difficult choice that is critical to the overall flow of the game. It also allows viewers to participate in the round by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, because of the various topics and genres, it is frequently difficult to answer the question accurately. This is where we step in. We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details of the upcoming episode of the show below.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? June 28, Tuesday

The final question for June 28, 2022, is,

At his 1892 burial, fit for a baron, the organist put music to his words, “I hope to see my pilot face to face, when I have crost the bar."

The category for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! is "Poets’ Corner at Westminster Abbey." This is a rather specialized and narrow topic that literature enthusiasts may find interesting.

The final round follows an odd format where solutions are provided to the participants and they have to figure out the questions.

Clue and solution to the June 28, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The category for June 28, 2022, is "Poets’ Corner at Westminster Abbey."

Clue: At his 1892 burial, fit for a baron, the organist put music to his words, “I hope to see my pilot face to face when I have crost the bar."

Solution: Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

Alfred, Lord Tennyson was an English poet during the Victorian reign. He is widely considered one of the most influential figures in English literature. He was awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal at Cambridge for one of his first pieces, titled Timbuktu.

Tennyson wrote Crossing the Bar a few years before his death. This poem used the famous metaphor of a sandbar for "death."

The final round puts forth a difficult choice to the contestants. They can either play on and risk losing their entire earnings in the final round or walk away and lose the chance of extending their streak. This round has proved to be a challenge for even veteran players in the past.

Jeopardy! contestants today - June 28, 2022

The contestants for today's final round of the game show are two-day champion Joe Feldmann, New York-based textile conservator Marina Hays, and Pete Chatrabuti, an attorney from Washington, DC.

Joe has played a good game up to this point. The upcoming episode will test his skills further. Do tune into your local stations to see another exciting night of Jeopardy!.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far