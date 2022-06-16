Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 16, 2022, Thursday 

Jeopardy! is all set to return with an all-new episode tonight, featuring two-day champion Megan Wachspress who took down the brilliant Eric Ahasic to initiate her debut streak. She will face doctoral student Steve Ruiz and attorney Sarah Borrelli in this episode as she tries to continue her streak.

Fun and engaging, Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows on American television. Originating in the 1960s, the show has created a loyal fanbase over the years. One of the main reasons behind viewers finding the show so interesting is the exciting final round. The contestants typically face a dilemma as they have to choose between playing at the risk of losing their earnings and surrendering at the cost of not being able to continue their streak. Additionally, the round encourages viewer participation which allows for an immersive experience.

Many fans of the show have made it a habit to guess the correct answer to the final question before the episode airs on TV. To give you a helping hand, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details below.

"Published in 1991, this novel, the first in a series, has been described as "historical fiction with a Moebius twist."

The category for the upcoming episode's final round is, "Debut Novels." This will excite literature buffs who love to read, but this might not be the easiest trivia topic.

Clue: Published in 1991, this novel, the first in a series, has been described as "historical fiction with a Moebius twist."

Solution: Outlander.

Diana Gabaldon's Outlander was released in 1991. The historical fantasy novel is loved widely. The novel was the first of Gabaldon's hit series, which now seven more books. The latest one, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, was released as recently as 2021. There are two more books left in the series that are planned for future release.

In the final round, participants are given the solution and they have to figure out the question. They also have to make a choice as to how they want to approach the round. They can either play the final round and risk losing the money they have earned thus far, or walk away and lose the chance of continuing their streak.

The final round has led to the downfall of many great players like Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach.

Jeopardy! contestants today - June 16, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode are two-day champion Megan Wachspress, an attorney from Berkeley, California, Steve Ruiz, a doctoral student from Gilbert, Arizona, and Sarah Borelli, an attorney from Hamilton, Montana.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another exciting night of Jeopardy! if you want to find out whether Megan Wachspress manages to continue her streak.

