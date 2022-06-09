Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 9, 2022, Thursday

A new weekday means a new episode of Jeopardy! for the loyal fans of the game show, which has been around since the mid-1960s. The popular American game show has time and again captivated viewers with its offbeat format, engaging nature, and extremely interesting final round, which also allows the fans to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Currently, in its 38th season, the game show has followed the typical format for many years. It is typically played among three contestants and requires ample trivia skills and the ability to perform under pressure. The final round is one of the most important events in each episode.

The game show's loyal fanbase has made it a recurring habit to participate in the final round by guessing the answer to the offbeat final question ahead of the episode's air time. As not all viewers possess the trivia skills or wide range of general knowledge to answer every question correctly, we have compiled the clues, solution, and some more details about the upcoming episode below.

What is today’s Final Jeopardy! question? June 9, Thursday

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy He's the cat man

Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub

Yo da dub dub He's the cat manSki-bi dibby dib yo da dub dubYo da dub dub https://t.co/jRiKVvBvoB

The final question/clue for June 9, 2022, is:

"First published in French in 1943, this book has been called the most translated non-religious work, rendered into more than 300 languages."

The category for today's episode is "Children's Literature." This is a good topic for literature enthusiasts. The three contestants for today, Eric Ahasic, Allison MacDonald, and Sean McGrath will participate in this round. Sean McGrath being a middle school teacher may have an edge over others in this topic.

Clue and solution to the June 8, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Dear Twitter, guess this recent musical hit. Sincerely, Jeopardy! Dear Twitter, guess this recent musical hit. Sincerely, Jeopardy! https://t.co/k27vFHBm5x

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. Though this sounds like it is nearly the same thing, in most cases, this has proved to be a very complicated challenge.

For June 9, 2022, the category is "Children's Literature."

Clue: First published in French in 1943, this book has been called the most translated non-religious work, rendered into more than 300 languages.

Solution: Le Petit Prince.

The short novel by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince, or Le Petit Prince, is among the most famous works of children's literature in the world. Originally published in English and French in 1943, the novella went on to be translated into over 300 languages till the present day. The book has reportedly sold over 140 million copies around the world.

The final round gives a tough choice to the contestants, where they can either participate in the round and risk their winnings for the day or bow out of the final round. By winning the final round, participants can extend their streak to another day.

Jeopardy! Contestants Today - June 9, 2022

The three contestants for the latest episode of Jeopardy! are Washington-based middle school teacher Sean McGrath, a lawyer from New Jersey, Allison MacDonald, and three-day champion Eric Ahasic. Eric has a total of $75,601 from his three-game days.

Eric Ahasic is a meteorologist from Minneapolis, who took down 16-day champion Ryan Long on his debut day. Eric looks well-set for the upcoming round and doesn't look like he will be slowing down any time soon.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another exciting round of Jeopardy!.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far