Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 7, 2022, Tuesday

Jeopardy! returned with a brand-new new episode on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. It featured Eric Ahasic, who ended Ryan Long’s 16-day winning streak in the previous episode.

The meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, banked $18,401 in his first win on the game show, while Ryan Long’s total was just one dollar. However, the latter’s overall 16-day winning amount was $299,400.

In the latest episode hosted by Mayim Bialik, Eric was accompanied by two new faces: Elaine Hesser, a features editor from Salinas, California, and Michael Toughill, a senior marketing analyst from Seattle, Washington. They gave Eric a tough competition in the June 7 episode.

Jeopardy Winner Today - Eric Ahasic

In the first round, the categories were Dear-Pourri, Spanning the Globe, Texting Abbrev., The Cabinet, A Writer by Any Other Name…, and From Farm to Table.

The first round was a head-to-head match between Eric and Michael. The latter took the lead, banking $3,600. Eric made $3,400, while Elaine’s total was $1,800.

The categories for the second round were Deer-Pourri, Historic Names, 6-Letter Adjectives, On the State Flag, War Gods, and They Played the Title Character.

Eric changed the game in the second round, where he dominated with 16 correct responses and the final two Daily Doubles. His earnings went up to $25,000. Michael and Elaine, on the other hand, gave 11 correct responses, and they earned $10,000 and $7,400, respectively.

All three failed to give the correct answer in the Final Jeopardy round. Eric wagered $4,200, Michael bet $5,454, and Elaine wagered $$6,000.

Eric’s second-round result saved him from losing at the beginning of his winning streak. In short, he won Jeopardy today.

Final Jeopardy Today Results

The final round was not very difficult. It was unfortunate that none of the contestants were able to answer correctly.

The category for the final round was “Writing Old and New,” and the clue stated:

“This 2013 bestseller shares its title with the first section of a poem from 7 centuries before.”

The answer was “Inferno.” Dan Brown's 2013 bestseller was titled Inferno, and so was Robert Langdon’s fourth novel.

Dante’s Divine Comedy was the reference stated in the clue, but Eric and Elaine might have got it confused with The Canterbury Tales. Michael, on the other hand, went with Twilight: New Moon as his response to the final round.

Here's a look at the results of the June 7, 2022, episode:

Eric Ahasic: $25,800 – $4,200 = $21,600 (What is Handmaid’s Tale?)

Michael Toughill: $10,000 – $5,454 = $4,546 (What is Twilight: New Moon?)

Elaine Hesser: $7,400 – $6,000 = $1,400 (What is Handmaid’s Tale?)

With a second day win, Eric Ahasic’s total amount has gone up to $40,001. Only time will tell whether the meteorologist can maintain the streak.

Speaking about his preparations before coming on the game show, Eric said in an interview:

“I think the best way to prep for “Jeopardy!” is just watch it every day because you kind of pick up on what questions they ask the most, what kind of little clues and tidbits they put that can maybe lead you to the right answer even if you don’t know it exactly.”

Eric was the one who dethroned Ryan Long (ride-share driver from Philadelphia) from his 16-day winning streak.

On Monday, Ryan shared a beautiful message on social media after losing the game show.

Ryan Long @blirish_charm So many feelings…I'm going to try and keep this short, but I'll probably fail. I want to thank everybody who watched and supported me. I want to thank all my fellow contestants who were, to a person, exemplary human beings. I want to thank my momma and everybody who… (1/4)

In the post, Ryan expressed his gratitude towards his mother and grandmother for supporting and encouraging him throughout his life. He will next be seen in the show’s annual Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, Eric Ahasic will return for the next episode, airing on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

